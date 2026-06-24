UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WELCOMES THE 21ST CENTURY ROAD TO HOUSING ACT: A MAJOR BOOST FOR AFFORDABLE MANUFACTURED HOUSING

Freehold, NJ, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) (TASE: UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, today expressed strong support for the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, comprehensive bipartisan legislation designed to address the nation’s housing shortage by expanding supply, reducing costs, and modernizing regulations for manufactured housing.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer of UMH commented “Manufactured homes provide high-quality, affordable housing options for millions of American families, and this legislation removes outdated barriers that have limited their potential. By modernizing federal standards, the ROAD to Housing Act will lower production costs, improve financing access, and ease placement restrictions, enabling UMH to expand our communities, enhance resident offerings, and deliver even greater value to our shareholders and the families we serve. These reforms are poised to accelerate industry growth, complementing UMH’s ongoing initiatives in community development, home sales, and operational excellence. The Act includes key provisions that the Company believes will significantly benefit the manufactured housing sector and UMH’s portfolio of communities across the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest. With 145 communities and 27,100 homesites, UMH is well-positioned to capitalize on increased demand for affordable, high-quality housing solutions.

“Improvements to the Title One financing program should allow more people to qualify for financing and achieve the American dream of home ownership, thereby increasing sales of homes that qualify for the program. Additionally, with the removal of the chassis requirement, we will be able to introduce a broader range of home designs and anticipate being able to increase the square footage of each home by utilizing multi-story homes. Building two residential units on one lot with one structure should reduce the cost of housing and increase the revenue per lot. The new law encourages zoning for innovative affordable housing which UMH provides.

“UMH remains committed to providing safe, well-maintained communities and supporting the American Dream of homeownership through manufactured housing.

“I would like to thank the Manufactured Housing Institute for their hard work advocating for our industry and their efforts to adopt this bill.”

Lesli Gooch, PH. D., Chief Executive Officer of the Manufactured Housing Institute commented “We commend Congress and the Administration for advancing this landmark housing package and recognizing the critical role manufactured housing has in addressing the nation’s housing supply challenges. This bill will expand the range of homes that can be built under the federal residential construction code, make it easier to site manufactured homes where they are most needed, and improve financing options for small dollar loans for manufactured homes. In short, the bill will be a shot in the arm to help high-quality manufactured homes make attainable homeownership possible for more families across the country.”

Key Benefits for Manufactured Housing and UMH Properties Include:

Removal of the Permanent Chassis Requirement: The legislation updates the federal definition of a “manufactured home” to allow units “with or without a permanent chassis.” This change is expected to reduce construction costs by thousands per home, enable innovative multi-story designs, larger floor plans, and more flexible installation options such as slab-on-grade or placement over basements. It also promotes uniformity in state laws for financing, titling, taxation, and zoning treatment, making manufactured homes more competitive in a broader range of locations, including urban infill sites.

Updates to FHA Title I Financing: Through the Property Improvement and Manufactured Housing Loan Modernization Act, the bill increases loan limits for FHA-insured manufactured housing and property improvement loans, expands eligible uses (including accessory dwelling units), and directs studies to further reduce barriers. These enhancements should improve affordability and accessibility for potential homebuyers, supporting higher occupancy and sales growth in our communities.

Easing of Zoning and Land-Use Barriers: Broader provisions in the Act promote housing supply through incentives for local governments, guidelines for zoning reforms, and support for factory-built housing. Combined with the chassis reform, this creates a more favorable environment for placing manufactured homes in diverse residential areas, aligning with UMH’s growth strategy in established and expanding markets.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 145 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 27,100 developed homesites, of which 11,200 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 145 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, and one community in Pennsylvania, containing 113 sites, that UMH has an ownership interest in and operates through its joint ventures with Nuveen Real Estate.

Certain statements included in this press release which are not historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can provide no assurance those expectations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from expectations are contained in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and described from time to time in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact: Nelli Madden 732-577-4062



