Wood Mackenzie acquires LandGate to deliver connected intelligence for the new era of US power markets

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wood Mackenzie, a global leader in data, analytics and insights for the energy and natural resources industry, today announced the acquisition of LandGate. The deal combines Wood Mackenzie’s power market forecasting and supply chain analytics with LandGate's proprietary land and grid intelligence, as electricity demand grows at an unprecedented pace.

"Wood Mackenzie is committed to providing the data, analytics and insights our clients need to make critical decisions in an increasingly complex energy world," said Jason Liu, CEO of Wood Mackenzie. "The system is becoming more interconnected and companies that rely on siloed approaches will be left behind. This acquisition advances our strategy by bringing LandGate's granular land and infrastructure data into our platform, giving customers a uniquely connected view of where demand is growing, how the grid must respond, and where capital should flow.”

Power generation investment in the US is expected to reach $1.36 trillion through 2035. Data centers are at the forefront of this growth and Wood Mackenzie estimates they will account for roughly 68% of US load growth through 2030. That concentration of large-scale, location-specific load is shifting power markets from a supply-led model to one defined by demand and whether grid infrastructure can respond in time. Decisions made at the earliest stages of project development are more crucial than ever and require data connecting power market fundamentals to ground-level site conditions within a single workflow.

Founded in Denver, Colorado in 2016, LandGate offers a highly differentiated and proprietary data and analytics solution, leveraging insights on the US power transmission grid and more than 150 million land parcels in the US to support critically important capital allocation decisions for data centers, power and renewables projects, and other energy infrastructure assets.

“The energy industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation, and our customers are at the heart of it,” said Yoann Hispa CEO of LandGate. "By combining our proprietary data and insights with Wood Mackenzie, we are creating a unified ecosystem that will strengthen our offerings and accelerate the growth and innovation our clients rely on.”

"The future of power market analysis requires connecting demand, supply, networks and infrastructure in a single decision-making framework," said Xizhou Zhou, Executive Vice President and Head of Power & Renewables at Wood Mackenzie. "LandGate adds a critical layer of high-resolution data across land, transmission and large-load demand that allows us to model and understand markets from the ground up and significantly enhances our ability to support clients through the full investment lifecycle, from screening and siting to development and financing.”

KippsDeSanto & Co., KPMG, and Brach Eichler LLC served respectively as financial, tax, and legal advisors to LandGate in connection with the transaction.

ENDS

For further information please contact Wood Mackenzie’s media relations team:

Mark Thomton – US

+1 630 881 6885

mark.thomton@woodmac.com

Chris Boba - EMEA

+44 7408 841129

Chris.Boba@woodmac.com

Angelica Juarez - AMERICAS

angelica.juarez@woodmac.com

Hla Myat Mon - APAC

+65 8533 8860

hla.myatmon@woodmac.com

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About Wood Mackenzie:

Wood Mackenzie is the global leader in analytics, insights and proprietary data across the entire energy and natural resources landscape. For over 50 years our work has guided the decisions of the world’s most influential energy producers, utilities companies, financial institutions and governments. Now, with the world’s energy system more complex and interconnected than ever before, sector-specific views are no longer enough. That’s why we’ve redefined what’s possible with Intelligence Connected: the fusion of our unparalleled proprietary data with the sharpest analytical minds, all supercharged by Synoptic AI, to deliver a clear, interconnected view of the entire value chain. Our trusted team of 2,700 experts across 30 countries breaks siloes and connects industries, markets and regions across the globe to empower our customers to identify risk sooner, spot opportunity faster and make every decision with complete confidence.

For more information, visit www.woodmac.com

About LandGate

LandGate is the leading provider of data solutions for site selection, origination, development, financing, and market analysis of energy and infrastructure projects: data centers, energy storage, solar, EVs, wind, and natural gas.

For more information visit landgate.com