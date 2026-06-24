Kaspi.kz receives regulatory approval to acquire Rabobank A.Ş. in Türkiye

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (“Kaspi.kz”) (Nasdaq: KSPI) today announced that it has received regulatory approval from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency of Türkiye (“BDDK”) to acquire Rabobank A.Ş., a fully licensed bank in Türkiye. The transaction is expected to close in July 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Mikheil Lomtadze, CEO and Co-Founder of Kaspi.kz, commented:

“We are delighted to have received approval from the BDDK in connection with our acquisition of Rabobank A.Ş. in Türkiye.

This is an important milestone for Kaspi.kz and a significant step forward in the development of our business in Türkiye. We are grateful for the constructive engagement of the BDDK and relevant authorities throughout this process.

Türkiye is one of the world’s most dynamic countries, with a large and digitally engaged population, entrepreneurial businesses, and a fast-growing digital economy. We have great respect for the local entrepreneurs, financial institutions, and partners who are helping shape the future of commerce in the country.

Following completion, we look forward to applying our experience in payments, marketplace and fintech to serve Turkish consumers and merchants.

We are at the early stages of this journey, and we are very excited about the opportunities ahead.”

About Kaspi.kz

Kaspi.kz’s mission is to improve people’s lives by developing innovative mobile products and services.

Kaspi.kz operates a unique two-sided Super App model, serving more than 25 million consumers and 900 thousand merchants across Kazakhstan and Türkiye. In Kazakhstan, our Super App seamlessly integrates payments, e-Commerce, e-grocery, fintech, travel, classifieds and government services. This comprehensive offering is deeply relevant to users’ daily lives, driving exceptional engagement with 77 monthly transactions per active consumer. In Türkiye, Kaspi.kz owns an 86.74% stake in Hepsiburada, one of the country’s leading e-Commerce platforms.

Kaspi.kz has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2024.

For further information

David Ferguson david.ferguson@kaspi.kz