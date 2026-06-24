Coppernico Metals Announces the Voting Results of its 2026 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF, FSE: 9I3) (“Coppernico” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Shareholders held virtually on June 23, 2026 (the “Meeting”). The director nominees, as listed in the Company’s Information Circular dated May 5, 2026, and SEDAR+ filed on May 13, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve until the next AGM.

A total of 62,554,108 of the Company’s common shares (“Common Shares”) were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 99.42% of the outstanding Common Shares. The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Election of Directors:

Name of Nominee Votes

For Votes

For (%) Votes

Withheld/Abstain Votes

Withheld/Abstain (%) Ivan James Bebek 50,152,250 99.47% 267,509 0.53% Antonio Arribas 50,149,822 99.46% 269,937 0.54% Gordon J. Fretwell 50,069,656 99.31% 350,103 0.69% Jeffrey R. Mason 48,992,234 97.17% 1,427,525 2.83% Mary Jane McQuhae 49,995,116 99.16% 424,643 0.84% Marie-Hélène Turgeon 49,996,016 99.16% 423,743 0.84%



There were 12,497,489 non-votes recorded (but not voted) for each director. Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a U.S. beneficial holder, but such votes are not allowed under Canadian securities regulations.

Reappointment of Auditor:

Votes

For Votes

For (%) Votes

Withheld/Abstain Votes

Withheld/Abstain (%) Davidson & Company LLP 62,554,108 99.42% 363,140 0.58%



Voting results have been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

Ivan Bebek, Chair and CEO of Coppernico, commented, “Over the past year, we have expanded our target pipeline, advanced our significant expanded drill permit application, and delivered strong new exploration results across Sombrero. With multiple high-priority targets advancing toward drill readiness and a solid foundation of community and stakeholder relationships, we believe Coppernico is well-positioned for an exciting next chapter of discovery and growth. We appreciate the continued support and patience from all our shareholders and look forward to pursuing meaningful catalysts in the months ahead.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek

Chair & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Coppernico Metals Inc.

Phone: +1 778 729 0600

Email: info@coppernicometals.com

Website: www.coppernicometals.com

Twitter: @CoppernicoMetal

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/coppernico-metals/

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration, in pursuit of the discovery of large-scale high-grade copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company’s management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company's objective is to become a leading advanced copper and gold explorer, and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, while regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 57,000 hectares (570 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-renowned Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company’s NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project. The Tipicancha target was determined subsequent to the date of that report.

Common shares of Coppernico Metals Inc. are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “COPR”, trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol “CPPMF” and is quoted over the counter by certain dealers in the Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “9I3”. More information about Coppernico can be found on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

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