Global Retailer JD Sports Fashion plc Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced JD Sports Fashion plc (LSE: JD; OTCQX: JDSPY, JDDSF), a leading global omni-channel retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, with over 2,500 stores in North America across its five fascias JD Sports, Finish Line, Hibbett, Shoe Palace and DTLR, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. JD Sports Fashion plc upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market.

JD begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols “JDSPY” and “JDDSF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

North America is JD’s largest region, representing 38% of its revenue. In total, with approximately 4,900 stores across 51 countries, JD reported revenues of £12.7 billion for the 52 weeks ended January 31, 2026. The company offers products from globally recognized brands including Nike, Jordan, Adidas, New Balance, Asics, On Running, Hoka and The North Face alongside its own private-label collections. JD is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 index.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors.

“We are pleased to welcome JD Sports Fashion plc to the OTCQX Market,” said Jonathan Dickson, VP, Head of EMEA Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “As one of the world’s most recognized sports fashion retailers, JD’s addition to OTCQX gives U.S. investors direct access to a FTSE 100 business with a significant U.S. presence and further strengthens the connection between UK and U.S. capital markets.”

“The United States is one of our most important markets and remains central to the growth story that has established JD as a leading global sports fashion retailer. We greatly value the investors who support JD’s growth story there,” said Régis Schultz, Chief Executive Officer at JD Sports Fashion plc. “Joining OTCQX reflects our commitment to the highest standards of transparency and governance, and ensures our U.S. investors can engage with our business on that basis.”

For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.



Trading in European securities on OTC Markets reached $118.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026, part of $210.1 billion in total international volume for the quarter, a 36.8% increase over Q4 2025. OTC Markets recorded $226 billion in total dollar volume across more than 12,400 actively traded securities in Q1 2026. London ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About JD Sports Fashion plc

Founded in 1981, JD Sports Fashion plc (JD) is a leading global omni-channel retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands. With 4,886 stores across 51 countries, its fascias including JD, Hibbett, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Size?, Courir, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Cosmos and Go Outdoors deliver multi-brand and multi-category propositions that blend agility with trend-driven curation. JD Group also operates 102 JD Gyms sites in the UK.

The business leverages a deep understanding of its customers, close relationships with established and emerging brands, and its exclusive product and own brands portfolio to deliver leading-edge athleisure, performance and streetwear products that address the very latest trends across footwear and apparel. JD delivers this via its customer-focused omnichannel proposition that combines vibrant, theatrical stores – where sports fashion meets music and youth culture – with cutting-edge digital experiences.

JD Sports Fashion plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. For more information, visit www.jdplc.com .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market, and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC-regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC-registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .