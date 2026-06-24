Spin-Out from Aldebaran: Centauri Minerals Announces Approval of Drilling Permit for the Rio Grande Gold-Copper Project and Team Additions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. (“Aldebaran”) (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) and Centauri Minerals Inc. (“Centauri”) are pleased to announce the receipt of a drilling permit for the Rio Grande gold-copper project located in Salta. Argentina. Centauri has commenced exploration targeting programs and mobilization activities in preparation for future drilling programs at Rio Grande. Additionally, Centauri is pleased to announce key additions to its management team and board of directors.

Highlights

Centauri has commenced exploration targeting programs, mobilization activities, and received approval of the drilling permit for the Rio Grande gold-copper project from the Government of Salta Province, Argentina.





Centauri management team additions: Mr. Ignacio Butler (Development and Sustainability Manager) and Mr. Dario Gonzalez (Exploration Manager) – both with extensive experience in field exploration and stakeholder engagement in Northern Argentina, with both from and based in Salta, Argentina.





Centauri adds to Board of Directors: Ms. Amalia Sáenz (Independent Director) and Mr. Christopher Stackhouse (Independent Director) – decades of combined commercial, legal and governance experience in the natural resources sector, based in Buenos Aires and Toronto, respectively.



Sam Leung, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Centauri, commented: “The Centauri team is pleased to announce that we have officially obtained the drilling permit for the Rio Grande gold-copper project from the Government of Salta Province. During the first half of 2026, Centauri has commenced an exploration targeting program at Rio Grande which includes an expanded geophysical scope of work from the last program in 2011. This new drilling permit allows Centauri to test new targets starting in the second half of 2026, which will be the first drill holes at Rio Grande since 2013.

I am pleased to welcome both Ignacio Butler and Dario Gonzalez to the Centauri management team who are already working closely with the Aldebaran team and regional communities to ensure continuity and take new charge of our exploration portfolio in Northern Argentina. Their extensive in-region experience and local perspectives immediately add to Centauri’s capabilities on the ground as we kick-off our exploration programs.

In addition, I am pleased to welcome Amalia Sáenz and Christopher Stackhouse to our Board as new Independent Directors. They are experienced multi-faceted professionals with proven contributions to growth-focused businesses in the natural resources sector, particularly in Argentina and South America. Their guidance and advice are expected to help Centauri navigate and execute on our ambition for new discoveries.”

Exploration Update and Drilling Permit Approval

Centauri’s immediate exploration focus is on the Rio Grande gold-copper project after the recent completion of the mineral resource update and NI 43-101 Technical Report (see Aldebaran / Centauri news releases dated March 2 and April 16, 2026). This focus is followed by evaluation of new targets at the Aguas Calientes project (Jujuy) which was last worked on in 2019, as well as the other four portfolio projects with prospective historical samples. Below is an update of Centauri’s recent progress:

Approval of Drilling Permit for the Rio Grande Gold-Copper Project – The Government of Salta Province, through its Secretariat of Mining, has reviewed and approved a previously submitted environmental social impact report and permit application, and granted Centauri approval to begin a new drilling program, which would be the first since 2013. This follows a camp easement approval for the project which has allowed the Centauri field team to begin remobilization efforts in support of immediate targeting programs ahead of future drilling programs.





– The Government of Salta Province, through its Secretariat of Mining, has reviewed and approved a previously submitted environmental social impact report and permit application, and granted Centauri approval to begin a new drilling program, which would be the first since 2013. This follows a camp easement approval for the project which has allowed the Centauri field team to begin remobilization efforts in support of immediate targeting programs ahead of future drilling programs. Geophysical Review & New Modern Program – With consulting experts, Centauri has commenced a review of 2011 and older geophysical and related information. A much larger area is proposed for a new higher power magnetotellurics (MT) survey which is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2026. Following this MT survey on Rio Grande, Centauri will consider audio-magnetotellurics (AMT) and other geophysical methods for the Aguas Calientes project in search of the source(s) of the high-grade gold-silver float boulders over a 6-km span.





– With consulting experts, Centauri has commenced a review of 2011 and older geophysical and related information. A much larger area is proposed for a new higher power magnetotellurics (MT) survey which is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2026. Following this MT survey on Rio Grande, Centauri will consider audio-magnetotellurics (AMT) and other geophysical methods for the Aguas Calientes project in search of the source(s) of the high-grade gold-silver float boulders over a 6-km span. Metallurgical Review & Recommendation Program – Centauri has engaged experienced consulting metallurgists to review and consolidate the historical test work that was completed by previous owners of the Rio Grande project, to identify gaps and form recommendations for future drilling and testing areas. The recently updated mineral resource estimate together with these recommendations are expected to help form the basis of future engineering studies. Included in this scope of work are high level evaluations of processing routes, including potential synergies with regional mine-mill complexes.





– Centauri has engaged experienced consulting metallurgists to review and consolidate the historical test work that was completed by previous owners of the Rio Grande project, to identify gaps and form recommendations for future drilling and testing areas. The recently updated mineral resource estimate together with these recommendations are expected to help form the basis of future engineering studies. Included in this scope of work are high level evaluations of processing routes, including potential synergies with regional mine-mill complexes. Geochemical & Structural Surveys – Centauri has furthered internal and external (with consultants) discussions on geochemical and structural survey programs at Rio Grande, Aguas Calientes and the other projects. These include long-standing partnership relationships that Aldebaran have with a number of mineral exploration related departments in several universities in Argentina (such as two PhD students currently). Discussions of work scope and timing are ongoing.



The results of the above programs are expected to assist Centauri in defining, evaluating, and prioritizing the first drill holes at Rio Grande since 2013 and at Aguas Calientes since 2019. The goal is to increase the probability of exploration and drilling success for Centauri in 2026 and beyond.

Centauri’s Management and Board Additions

Ignacio Butler – Development & Sustainability Manager



An Argentine based in Salta with over 15 years of experience in the natural resources sector, Ignacio Butler is the strategic liaison between Centauri’s exploration operations, government authorities, and regional communities. Before joining Centauri, he was a Managing Partner and Co-founder of DYNAMIK, a local environmental consultancy, where for over seven years he oversaw business administration, contract negotiations, and project control management, focusing on projects and mines in Northern Argentina. Combining his corporate leadership with technical field expertise, Ignacio also served as a field campaign leader, implementing innovative remote sensing technologies and logistical tools for major mining projects in the region. Ignacio is a Natural Resources and Environmental Engineer from the National University of Salta (UNSa), holds an MBA, and has completed executive management studies at IAE Business School.

Dario Gonzalez – Exploration Manager



An Argentine based in Salta with over 15 years of exploration experience, Dario Gonzalez is a geologist leading this new chapter of exploration on Centauri’s portfolio with the continuity and guidance of advisors led by Kevin Heather and John Black of Aldebaran. Dario has a strong background in mineral exploration, geochemistry, and geological modeling on projects in Argentina, Chile, and Peru, which range from early-stage greenfield exploration through to mine operations. Before joining Centauri, Dario was head of exploration for the polymetallic Providencia mine in Jujuy Province. He has extensive experience in multivariate geochemical analysis, project evaluation, ore control, 3D geological modeling, and geostatistical evaluation of deposits – including modern tools such as ioGAS, Leapfrog Geo, and QGIS/ArcGIS Pro, applied to the integration and interpretation of geological data. As an exploration geologist in Argentina, Dario has also worked for Barrick, First Quantum, McEwen Copper, and Austral Gold. Dario is a geology graduate from the National University of Salta (UNSa).

Amalia Sáenz – Independent Director



Based in Buenos Aires, Amalia Sáenz is an Argentine lawyer and strategic advisor with more than 30 years of experience in Argentina and internationally in energy, mining, oil & gas, and natural resources industries. Amalia is an Alternate Director of Transener, a utility company focused on high voltage transmission in Argentina as a representative of Pampa Energía, the largest power generator company in Argentina – both publicly listed in Argentina (with Pampa also listed on the NYSE through ADRs). Previously, Amalia served as Senior Vice President & Country Manager Argentina at Lake Resources NL, after initially joining the Australian-listed lithium company as a Non-Executive Director. For more than a decade, Amalia was a Partner at well-known law firm Brons & Salas, focusing on oil and gas, natural resources, and energy-related matters. Before becoming a partner, she worked at major law firms and for multinational companies, including with Pan American Energy (formerly Bridas Energy International) where she led Legal Affairs and spent significant time in the United Kingdom and Central Asia.

In academia, Amalia serves as a professor in the Executive Program on Mining Law at Universidad Torcuato Di Tella (Buenos Aires, Argentina), where she teaches International Contracts. Amalia is an alumnus of the University of Buenos Aires, with postgraduate degrees in Oil & Gas Law and Environmental Law. She is also a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD).

Christopher Stackhouse – Independent Director



Based in Toronto, Christopher Stackhouse is a finance and capital markets professional with over 20 years of experience in managing exploration and development stage assets through their operations, with a notable focus on South America. Most recently, Chris was Chief Financial Officer of SolGold plc from 2023 until its sale to Jiangxi Copper in 2026. His past responsibilities include senior finance roles at Guyana Goldfields Inc. (acquired by Zijin Mining Group), Rockcliff Metals (acquired by Hudbay Minerals), and Generation Mining, where he gained extensive experience in public financing, project development, and operations. Chris began his career as Audit Manager with PwC, where he obtained his CPA and CA before relocating to PwC Chile for three years.

Outside of Centauri, Chris is an Independent Director on the board of Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. He also holds an Honours Business Administration BBA degree from Wilfrid Laurier University (Canada).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc, Ph.D, FAusIMM, FGS, Chief Geological Officer and director of Aldebaran, who serves as the qualified person (QP) under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information or to subscribe to the Centauri news list, please contact:

Sam Leung

CEO and Director, Centauri Minerals Inc.

Phone: +1 416 206 4187

Email: sam.leung@centauriminerals.com

Ben Cherrington

Manager, Investor Relations, Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Phone: +1 347 394-2728 or +44 7538 244 208

Email: ben.cherrington@aldebaranresources.com

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for the Altar project, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including the 2023-24 field season (independent technical report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., Tucson, Arizona, titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated December 31, 2024 - see news release dated November 25, 2024). In October 2025 the Company announced a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Altar Project (independent technical report prepared by SRK Consulting Inc, Denver, Colorado, titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Altar Project San Juan, Argentina”, dated September 30, 2025 – see news release dated October 30, 2025).

About Centauri Minerals Inc.

Centauri Minerals Inc. is a new mineral exploration company focused on Northern Argentina, a mining region of increasing global significance. Centauri holds 100%-interest in a portfolio of exploration projects spanning approximately 40,000 hectares in the provinces of Salta, Jujuy, and Catamarca, which was spun-out from Aldebaran Resources Inc. The most advanced is the Rio Grande gold-copper project located in Salta, which has an independent NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate that highlights significant gold and copper quantities. Centauri has offices and facilities in Salta, Argentina and Vancouver, Canada. It is currently a private company majority owned by Aldebaran Resources Inc. with plans to become a public company in 2026.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements regarding Aldebaran and/or Centauri, including management's assessment of future-plans and operations, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aldebaran or Centauri. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Specifically, and without limitation, all statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Aldebaran and/or Centauri expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the proposed spinout of properties into a newly formed company described herein, the financing plans of Centauri, the expected structure of the proposed transactions, the intent to have Centauri shares listed on an exchange, and management's assessment of future plans and operations and statements with respect to the completion of the anticipated exploration and development programs, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aldebaran or Centauri, such as the inability to obtain satisfactory financing for Centauri, and inability to obtain the necessary approvals for the proposed transactions. These risks may cause actual financial and operating results, performance, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Although Aldebaran and Centauri believe that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Aldebaran and Centauri do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities law.