Vancity ranks among Canada’s top corporate citizens, leading financial sector on sustainability

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancity has been named one of Canada’s top corporate citizens, ranking ninth overall in the 2026 Best 50 Corporate Citizens list by Corporate Knights and first among Canadian financial institutions.

The annual ranking evaluates more than 350 large Canadian organizations on sustainable investment, revenue, and growth. This year’s result places Vancity first in both banking and the broader financial sector in Canada, and second globally among financial institutions.

The recognition marks a significant rise for Vancity, up from 41st in 2025 and 13th in 2024, reflecting the credit union’s continued progress in integrating sustainability into its core business.

“At Vancity, we believe finance should work for people, communities and the planet,” said Wellington Holbrook, President and CEO. “From financing thousands of affordable homes to growing billions in impact-focused assets, this recognition shows that values-based banking can deliver both strong performance and meaningful impact.”

Corporate Knights’ methodology assesses the share of investments and revenues tied to sustainable activities and their growth over time. Vancity’s results reflect a strategy focused on addressing key challenges facing Canadians, including climate change, housing affordability, and financial inclusion.

In 2025, Vancity grew its triple bottom line assets – loans and investments generating positive social and environmental outcomes – to $13.2 billion, representing 34 per cent of total assets. The credit union also financed 3,915 units of affordable housing and distributed $21 million to members and communities through its Shared Success program.

Vancity’s impact is supported by strong financial performance. In 2025, it reported $69.9 million in net income, with core revenue reaching $675.4 million, demonstrating the strength and resilience of its values-based model.

As expectations of financial institutions evolve, Canadians are increasingly looking for organizations that are transparent, responsible, and contribute to long-term economic resilience. Vancity’s performance underscores that integrating sustainability into core business strategy can drive both trust and growth.

Corporate Knights, an independent media and research organization, has published the Best 50 ranking annually since 2002 and is widely recognized for its rigorous, data-driven methodology.

About Vancity

Vancity is a values-based financial co-operative serving the needs of its 588,000 member-owners and their communities, with offices and more than 60 branches located in Metro Vancouver and Squamish, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast, the Vancouver and Gulf Islands and Alert Bay, within the territories of the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka'wakw Peoples. With $41 billion in assets plus assets under administration, Vancity is Canada's largest credit union. Vancity uses its assets to help improve the financial well-being of its members while at the same time helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable.

Contact

mediarelations@vancity.com

778-837-0394