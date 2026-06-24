Brunswick Exploration Doubles Extent of Lithium Corridor at Nuuk Lithium Project

MONTREAL, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has extended the spodumene-bearing corridor at its Nuuk Lithium project near Nuuk, Greenland through the confirmation of an additional spodumene bearing pegmatite over three kilometres from the initial discovery zone. This expansion nearly doubles the scale and width of the mineralized system.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “The growing scale of the Nuuk Lithium project highlights the lithium potential in Greenland. Next steps, including drilling, are currently being evaluated in conjunction with the return of drilling at Mirage and an anticipated Anatacau fall drilling campaign. In addition, our team will embark on a maiden prospecting program on our East Greenland Portfolio starting mid-July.

As lithium markets and fundamentals gain momentum, we believe that Greenland remains one of the most exciting and underexplored jurisdictions with significant critical mineral endowment globally. With first-mover advantage, Brunswick Exploration is the only company exploring for lithium in the country.”

Ivisaartoq Pegmatite Field Expanded at Nuuk Lithium

The newly discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatite significantly expands the area affected by late-stage, highly evolved lithium-bearing fluids. This corridor now measures approximately four kilometers by one kilometer. As a comparable, the Company’s Mirage project has a corridor of lithium-bearing pegmatites measuring approximately six by three kilometers.

The new LCT pegmatite had returned anomalously low K/Rb ratios, however, spodumene was not immediately identified in the field and a sample was collected for further analysis (see Figure 1). Subsequently, the sample was sent for thin section analysis where the presence of spodumene was rapidly confirmed. Brunswick Exploration awaits results from another potential target which could also expand the corridor of lithium mineralization.

To date, a total of nine spodumene-bearing pegmatites have been discovered in the Ivisaartoq field, measuring up to 400 meters in length and 40 meters in width, with up to 50% visual spodumene (See releases dated October 30, 2024 and August 12, 2025).

Hinks, Clavering and Hudson Campaign

Brunswick Exploration will complete helicopter-supported prospecting and mapping throughout the East Greenland portfolio starting in mid-July which includes the Hinks, Clavering and Hudson licences (See releases dated March 13, 2025 and February 3, 2026). The entire eastern coast of Greenland has never been prospected for lithium.

Figure 1: Expanded Nuuk Lithium Corridor





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Thin section samples were collected in the field by the BRW team and Dr. Donnelly Archibald of St. Francis Xavier (StFX) University, located in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Rock samples were shipped from Nuuk to Dr. Archibald who cut them into 25mm by 46mm slabs that were shipped to Precision Petrographics in Vancouver, British Columbia for the preparation of polished thin sections. The prepared sections were returned to Dr. Archibald who analyzed them using an Olympus BX53 petrographic microscope at StFX University. Spodumene was initially identified in thin section at StFX then confirmed using electron probe microanalysis (EPMA) at Memorial University in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Vice President, International Projects. He is a Professional Geologist registered in New Brunswick and Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration Inc.

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li2O.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@BRWexplo.com)

Contact number: 514 861 4441

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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