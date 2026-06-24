Plug Power Completes Commissioning of 5 MW Electrolyzer System at European Energy’s Måde PtX Facility in Denmark

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced the completion of a critical execution phase at the Måde Power-to-X (PtX) facility in Esbjerg, Denmark, developed and operated by European Energy . Power-to-X infrastructure uses renewable electricity to produce hydrogen and other low-carbon fuels, helping decarbonize industrial and energy applications. This milestone includes the successful installation, commissioning, site acceptance testing (SAT), and handover of a 5 MW GenEco PEM electrolyzer system, bringing one of Denmark’s earliest operational PtX sites online and into active hydrogen production.

The project underscores Plug’s ability to deploy complex hydrogen systems with both speed and precision, delivering full operational readiness. The fully containerized design reduced on-site complexity and accelerated time to production. The Måde facility represents a prime example of PtX infrastructure operating at scale, supporting Europe’s broader transition to low-carbon energy systems and helping meet growing demand for renewable hydrogen. At full capacity, the facility is expected to produce approximately 550 metric tons of green hydrogen annually, equivalent to roughly 1,500 truckloads, with output certified as Renewable Fuel of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO) under the ISCC certification scheme.

“As Plug enters its next phase of disciplined growth and operational maturity, we're seeing a shift from one-off deployments to repeatable execution,” said José Luis Crespo, CEO of Plug. “Each project builds on prior experience, allowing us to standardize delivery, reduce timelines, and improve performance with every Plug system we bring online.”

With more than 70 GenEco electrolyzer systems operating across six continents, Plug is leveraging its expanding global install base to refine system design, streamline commissioning, and optimize performance, creating a more reliable and scalable platform. This accumulated operating experience is enabling more consistent execution across projects and reinforcing Plug’s ability to deliver proven hydrogen solutions at scale.

“The Måde facility is an important step in bringing Power-to-X projects from concept into operation,” said Rene Alcaraz Frederiksen, EVP and Head of Power-to-X at European Energy. “Working with Plug, we’ve been able to move efficiently through installation and commissioning to begin producing certified renewable hydrogen. Projects like this demonstrate how PtX can be implemented in practice and support the continued development of Europe’s hydrogen market.”

As Europe accelerates hydrogen adoption through supportive regulatory frameworks and efforts to meet industrial decarbonization targets, projects like Måde reflect the broader transition from early-stage deployments to commercially viable, operational hydrogen infrastructure. Plug continues to expand its presence across the region, supporting customers with integrated solutions spanning hydrogen production, infrastructure, and delivery.

About Plug Power

Plug designs, builds, and operates a fully integrated hydrogen ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation, enabling the global hydrogen economy. A first mover in the industry, Plug delivers electrolyzers, fuel cells, and hydrogen production plants to customers across material handling, industrial applications, and energy markets, advancing energy resilience and industrial decarbonization.

Plug’s GenEco electrolyzers span five continents, while more than 74,000 GenDrive fuel cell systems operate worldwide across 280+ hydrogen-powered material handling sites. Plug also operates its own hydrogen generation network to ensure a reliable, domestically produced supply, with production facilities currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, representing a combined capacity of approximately 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the world, Plug serves global leaders including Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Plug’s expectations regarding future opportunities deploying electrolyzers; Plug’s ability to deploy complex hydrogen systems, standardize delivery, reduce timelines for commissioning and testing, and improve performance of its deployed systems; Plug’s ability to meet market needs with reliable and scalable execution; the extension of Plug's hydrogen ecosystem into emerging high-specification markets; and the advancement of energy resilience and growth of Europe’s hydrogen and Power to X market. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to: The implementation and growth of executable Power to X projects in Europe and globally; competition in the electrolyzer supply market; technological challenges; regulatory and policy changes; market acceptance of hydrogen solutions; Plug’s ability to achieve profitability and manage liquidity; supply chain disruptions; and general economic and market conditions. Additional risks are described in Plug’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Plug undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.