Calgon Carbon Launches Filtrasorb Rx

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgon Carbon Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3405) and the world’s largest activated carbon manufacturer, announces the launch of Filtrasorb® Rx, a premium reactivated carbon solution for municipal drinking water systems.

Filtrasorb Rx Highlights

Calgon Carbon launches premium reactivated carbon product: Calgon Carbon announces the launch of Filtrasorb Rx, a premium reactivated carbon solution for municipal drinking water backed by a third-party validated, peer-reviewed study supporting the quality and consistency of its reactivated carbon. The process has demonstrated a measured Destruction Removal Efficiency greater than 99.9%.



Calgon Carbon announces the launch of Filtrasorb Rx, a premium reactivated carbon solution for municipal drinking water backed by a third-party validated, peer-reviewed study supporting the quality and consistency of its reactivated carbon. The process has demonstrated a measured Destruction Removal Efficiency greater than 99.9%. Lowers total cost of ownership: Filtrasorb Rx can reduce total cost of ownership compared with virgin activated carbon combined with incineration or landfilling, helping municipalities extend media value while managing long-term treatment costs.



Filtrasorb Rx can reduce total cost of ownership compared with virgin activated carbon combined with incineration or landfilling, helping municipalities extend media value while managing long-term treatment costs. Customized for each water system: Each Filtrasorb Rx product is tailored to the municipality’s specific water profile, treatment goals and operating conditions, giving utilities a system-specific reactivated carbon solution rather than an off-the-shelf media replacement.





Why It Matters

Filtrasorb Rx gives water utilities a defined, tailored reactivated carbon product backed by Calgon Carbon’s technical support, quality controls, and third-party validated performance data.

The launch comes as thousands of U.S. municipal water utilities face compliance deadlines under EPA's PFAS maximum contaminant level rules, driving urgent demand for proven, cost-effective long-term treatment solutions.

Reactivated Carbon Moves from Commodity to Specification-Grade Product

Municipal drinking water utilities have long used reactivated carbon to extend the value of activated carbon media. But the category has often been treated as a generic service, leaving engineers, procurement teams, and operators with limited visibility into product consistency, quality controls, and long-term performance standards.

Filtrasorb Rx is designed to change that. Built on one of the most recognized activated carbon brands in municipal drinking water, Filtrasorb Rx combines Filtrasorb virgin feedstock with Calgon Carbon's proprietary reactivation to deliver performance equivalent to, and in some cases exceeding, virgin media, backed by documented performance characteristics and technical support for specification writing, procurement and ongoing treatment planning.

“Filtrasorb Rx delivers performance, supply chain confidence, and a proven alternative to rising disposal costs and liability,” said Jenalle Brewer, Senior Vice President, Drinking Water Solutions, Innovative Carbon Technologies and Global Strategy and Communications. “For us, that is what pure water, clean air, and a better world means in practice.”

Third-Party Validation Supports Reactivated Carbon Quality

Calgon Carbon’s reactivation process is supported by a third-party validated, peer-reviewed study demonstrating that high-quality reactivated carbon can deliver reliable performance for municipal drinking water applications. The company’s municipal reactivation process has also demonstrated a measured Destruction Removal Efficiency greater than 99.9%, reinforcing Calgon Carbon’s position that reactivation must be evaluated on verified process performance, not broad industry assumptions.

For utilities and consulting engineers, Filtrasorb Rx gives them a prescribed product they can specify with peer-reviewed data they can review and defend in procurement discussions.

Lower Total Cost of Ownership for Municipal Utilities

Budget pressure is becoming a defining issue for water utilities as treatment needs expand and infrastructure costs rise. Filtrasorb Rx addresses that pressure by helping utilities reduce total cost of ownership compared with virgin carbon combined with incineration or landfilling. Reactivation also delivers an 80% lower CO2 footprint compared with virgin carbon production, supporting municipalities' long-term environmental goals.

These benefits come from extending the useful life of activated carbon through Calgon Carbon’s reactivation infrastructure, reducing reliance on full virgin carbon replacement cycles and the associated disposal practices such as incineration or landfilling. For municipalities managing multi-year capital plans, the ability to control recurring media costs can have a measurable impact on long-term treatment economics and sustainability initiatives.

Customized to Each Municipality’s Water Profile

Each drinking water system faces a distinct set of water quality, infrastructure, and operational considerations. Source water, contaminant profiles, treatment goals, system design and operating requirements vary widely from one municipality to another.

Filtrasorb Rx is tailored to those variables, as each customer’s reactivated carbon is evaluated and returned through a process designed around the municipality’s specific spent carbon quality, water profile and treatment objectives.

Built on Calgon Carbon’s Reactivation Infrastructure

Calgon Carbon operates one of the industry’s largest and most established activated carbon manufacturing and reactivation networks, supporting drinking water, wastewater, environmental remediation, and industrial treatment applications. With Filtrasorb Rx, the company is applying that reactivation capability to a branded municipal drinking water product designed for specification, procurement and long-term system planning.

The launch also reflects Calgon Carbon’s broader investment in reactivation as municipalities look for treatment options that can reduce costs, extend media value and support infrastructure planning without sacrificing product accountability.

Take Action Now

Municipal water utilities, engineers and procurement teams can learn more about Filtrasorb Rx by contacting Calgon Carbon directly or speaking with their Calgon Carbon representative.

Visit www.FiltrasorbRx.com or call 1-800-4-CARBON for more information.

About Calgon Carbon

Calgon Carbon, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3405) (Kuraray), is a global leader in the manufacture and/or distribution of innovative coal-, wood- and coconut-based activated carbon products — in granular, powdered, pelletized and cloth forms — to meet the most challenging purification demands of customers throughout the world. Calgon Carbon provides purification solutions for more than 700 distinct applications, including drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a variety of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Calgon Carbon employs approximately 1,740 people and operates 20 manufacturing, reactivation, innovation and equipment fabrication facilities in the U.S., Asia, and in Europe, where Calgon Carbon is known as Chemviron. Calgon Carbon was acquired by Kuraray in March of 2018. Visit CalgonCarbon.com.