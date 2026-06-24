Mulvihill Launches Mulvihill Split Preferred Share ETF and Mulvihill Split Capital Share ETF

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TORONTO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. (“Mulvihill”), manager of the Mulvihill ETFs, a division of Mulvihill, is pleased to announce that the initial public offering of ETF shares (“Shares”) of Mulvihill Split Preferred Share ETF (“PFRD”) and Mulvihill Split Capital Share ETF (“ASHR”) has closed and the Shares of PFRD and ASHR will begin trading today, June 24, 2026, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the ticker symbols “PFRD” and “ASHR”, respectively.

The investment objectives of PFRD are to provide the securityholders with: (a) monthly distributions and (b) the opportunity for capital preservation through investment in a portfolio consisting primarily of preferred shares of Canadian split share corporations.

The investment objectives of ASHR are to provide the securityholders with (a) attractive monthly distributions and (b) the opportunity for capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio consisting primarily of capital shares and class A shares of Canadian split share corporations.

PFRD and ASHR are considered to be an “alternative mutual fund” under National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds.

About Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

Mulvihill is a Canadian investment manager specializing in enhanced yield equity strategies. The firm was founded in 1995, making it one of the oldest and most experienced managers of option-related strategies in Canada. The current team of six portfolio managers at Mulvihill have over 150 years of industry experience. The firm services retail, high net worth and institutional clients through mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts.

For further information, please visit www.mulvihill.com or email us at info@mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior VP & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

25 King Street West

Suite 2101

Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

www.mulvihill.com

info@mulvihill.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETFs.