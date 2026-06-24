Embedded AI Market Size to Skyrocket USD 51.01 Billion by 2035 as Edge Intelligence Adoption Accelerates Worldwide | SNS Insider

Austin, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Embedded AI Market was valued at USD 11.48 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 51.01 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.28% during 2026–2035.

The global Embedded AI Market is witnessing exceptional growth as artificial intelligence capabilities become increasingly integrated into edge devices, industrial systems, consumer electronics, healthcare equipment, and automotive platforms. Rising adoption of IoT devices, advancements in AI semiconductor technologies, increasing deployment of edge computing architectures, and growing demand for intelligent autonomous systems are accelerating market expansion worldwide.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Offering

The Hardware segment dominated the Embedded AI Market in 2025, accounting for approximately 58% of total market revenue. The segment’s leadership is driven by the growing deployment of AI-enabled processors, neural processing units (NPUs), edge AI accelerators, embedded GPUs, and dedicated AI chipsets across billions of connected devices worldwide. The Software segment is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period owing to growing adoption of AI model development platforms and edge inference frameworks globally.

By Data Type

The Sensor Data segment held the largest market share of approximately 32% in 2025 owing to massive deployment of IoT sensors across manufacturing, smart homes, industrial automation, utilities, healthcare, and environmental monitoring applications globally. The Image & Video Data segment is projected to be the fastest-growing category due to increasing adoption of computer vision applications in autonomous vehicles globally.

By Vertical

The Healthcare segment dominated the market with approximately 24% share in 2025 owing to the growing deployment of AI-enabled medical devices, wearable health monitors, and diagnostic imaging systems globally. The Automotive segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period caused by the rising investments in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global Embedded AI Market in 2025, supported by strong semiconductor innovation, advanced AI research capabilities, robust technology infrastructure, and the presence of leading AI hardware and software companies.

The U.S. Embedded AI Market was valued at approximately USD 3.81 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 16.93 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 15.96%. The U.S. remains the global leader due to the presence of major AI chip developers, increasing investments in autonomous systems, expanding deployment of AI-powered healthcare devices, and strong adoption of edge intelligence across industrial and consumer applications.

The Europe Embedded AI Market is estimated to be USD 2.98 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.20 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.28% during 2026–2035. The Europe Embedded AI Market continues to experience healthy growth driven by automotive AI adoption, Industry 4.0 initiatives, industrial automation investments, and increasing focus on secure and privacy-preserving AI deployment. Germany remains the region’s leading market due to its automotive manufacturing strength and advanced industrial automation ecosystem.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. Rapid expansion of electronics manufacturing, growing investments in AI-enabled consumer devices, increasing automotive AI adoption, and large-scale industrial digitalization initiatives are driving regional demand. China remains the largest contributor to regional revenues, while India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan continue to emerge as key growth centers.

Edge Computing and IoT Expansion Accelerate Embedded AI Market Growth

The rapid proliferation of IoT devices worldwide is creating unprecedented demand for embedded AI solutions capable of delivering intelligence directly at the device level. As billions of connected devices generate massive volumes of data, organizations increasingly require local processing capabilities to enable real-time decision-making, predictive analytics, anomaly detection, and autonomous operation without relying on cloud connectivity.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Embedded AI Market Report:

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Arm Holdings plc

Google LLC (Edge TPU)

Apple Inc. (Neural Engine)

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Hailo Technologies Ltd.

Kneron Inc.

Edge Impulse Inc.

Syntiant Corp.

SiMa.ai

Eta Compute Inc.

DeepVision Inc.

Expedera Inc.

Recent Developments:

2024: NVIDIA expanded its Jetson Orin NX embedded AI module lineup, delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI performance while maintaining low power consumption for industrial automation, robotics, and healthcare imaging applications.

NVIDIA expanded its Jetson Orin NX embedded AI module lineup, delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI performance while maintaining low power consumption for industrial automation, robotics, and healthcare imaging applications. 2024: Qualcomm launched its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor featuring enhanced Hexagon NPU capabilities exceeding 45 TOPS, enabling advanced on-device generative AI applications including image generation, real-time video enhancement, and intelligent assistants.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

EDGE AI DEPLOYMENT & DEVICE INTELLIGENCE ANALYSIS – helps you understand embedded AI adoption trends across IoT devices, industrial systems, robotics, healthcare equipment, consumer electronics, and autonomous platforms.

– helps you understand embedded AI adoption trends across IoT devices, industrial systems, robotics, healthcare equipment, consumer electronics, and autonomous platforms. AI SEMICONDUCTOR & PROCESSING ARCHITECTURE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate NPUs, AI accelerators, embedded GPUs, microcontroller AI integration, performance-per-watt metrics, and next-generation AI hardware innovations.

– helps you evaluate NPUs, AI accelerators, embedded GPUs, microcontroller AI integration, performance-per-watt metrics, and next-generation AI hardware innovations. ON-DEVICE AI & PRIVACY-PRESERVING COMPUTING INSIGHTS – helps you assess opportunities associated with local inference, federated learning, edge analytics, data security requirements, and reduced cloud dependency.

– helps you assess opportunities associated with local inference, federated learning, edge analytics, data security requirements, and reduced cloud dependency. COMPUTER VISION, SENSOR ANALYTICS & REAL-TIME DECISION-MAKING TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities across image processing, video analytics, predictive maintenance, industrial monitoring, and intelligent automation applications.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across image processing, video analytics, predictive maintenance, industrial monitoring, and intelligent automation applications. AUTOMOTIVE, HEALTHCARE & INDUSTRIAL AI ADOPTION ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover high-growth deployment opportunities across ADAS, autonomous driving, medical devices, robotics, smart manufacturing, and Industry 4.0 ecosystems.

– helps you uncover high-growth deployment opportunities across ADAS, autonomous driving, medical devices, robotics, smart manufacturing, and Industry 4.0 ecosystems. NEXT-GENERATION EMBEDDED AI INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge advancements in neuromorphic computing, on-device large language models, ultra-low-power AI processors, autonomous systems, and future edge intelligence technologies shaping the market through 2035.

Accelerated Embedded AI Market Demand: Find Comprehensive Insights and Trends in Our Full Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/embedded-ai-market-6052

Embedded AI Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 11.48 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 51.01 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.28% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Data Type (Sensor Data, Image & Video Data, Numeric Data, Categorical Data, Others)

• By Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Manufacturing, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).



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The Commercial Artificial Intelligence Market Size was valued at USD 2.28 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 39.39 Billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 37.25% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Market was valued at USD 28.15 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 369.18 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 33.13% over 2024-2032.

The Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 103.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 46.08% from 2024-2032.

The AI in Telecommunication Market was valued at USD 5.31 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 189.16 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 42.94% from 2026–2035.

The Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market was valued at USD 3.44 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 24.29 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.30% from 2024-2032.

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