Humanoid Global Expands Asia Strategy Through Strategic Partnership with Stellar Bridge Group

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Vancouver, BC & Singapore, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce the signing of a new non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Stellar Bridge Group Pte. Ltd. (“Stellar Bridge”), a Singapore incorporated strategic advisory firm operating across Asia, which sets out the mutual intentions of the parties to establish a strategic partnership for the sourcing, evaluation and development of humanoid robotics and/or embodied AI related investment opportunities.

The MoU marks a significant milestone in Humanoid Global’s Asia strategy, which the Company expects will facilitate deeper market access, increased deal flow, and an expanded regional presence across Greater China and Southeast Asia.

“Asia is becoming an increasingly important hub for innovation in robotics and artificial intelligence,” said Wendy Wang, Partner of Stellar Bridge Group. Through this partnership, Stellar Bridge will leverage its regional network and cross-border advisory experience to help identify strategic opportunities and support the international growth of innovative companies across Asia.”

MoU Highlights

Asia Expansion: Stellar Bridge intends to identify high-potential companies and technology applications in humanoid robotics and artificial intelligence, aligned with Humanoid Global’s strategic objectives.

Joint Opportunity Development: Both parties intend to share market intelligence and resources, to jointly assess commercial opportunities with the aim to build a world-class cross-border portfolio and facilitate global expansion for breakthrough companies.

Strategic Co-Investment: The MoU contemplates the potential exploration of co-investment vehicles or joint structures, by leveraging Stellar Bridge’s robust regional network and Humanoid Global’s capital markets expertise to support the development of Asia’s most promising tech ventures.

Advisory and Infrastructure: Stellar Bridge intends to provide transaction structuring support, regional due diligence, introduction facilitation, and ongoing advisory to support the strategic and operational growth of the Company’s portfolio companies.

Pursuant to the MoU, Stellar Bridge intends to refer potential acquisition, financing, joint venture or other commercial arrangements to the Company, with specific terms of compensation for such referral to be agreed to between the Company and Stellar Bridge prior to any introduction of referred party to the Company occurs.

“We are delighted to document our collaborative relationship with Stellar Bridge, whose strong Asian network and cross-border advisory capabilities greatly strengthen Humanoid Global’s potential international growth in robotics and embodied AI,” said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. Together, our collaboration will aim to unlock new frontiers in innovation, capital deployment, and global integration for the next generation of technology leaders.”

About Stellar Bridge Group

Stellar Bridge Group Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-incorporated strategic advisory firm supporting companies pursuing international growth and cross-border expansion. The firm provides advisory services including market entry strategy, international structuring, business development support, and cross-border transaction advisory across Asia. Stellar Bridge also works with partners to identify and develop strategic investment opportunities and collaborations that facilitate global expansion.

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About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Learn more:

https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

finance@humanoidglobal.ai

info@humanoidglobal.ai

(604) 602-0001

CSE:ROBO

OTCQB:RBOHF

FWB:0XM1

ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This news release contains statements that may contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements containing forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “assumes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or, “will”, “occur” or “be achieved”, and similar words or the negative of these terms and similar terminology. Forward- looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: Stellar Bridge facilitating deeper market access, increased deal flow, and expanded regional presence of the Company across Greater China and Southeast Asia; the potential of a referral made by Stellar Bridge to become a successful acquisition, financing, joint venture or other commercial arrangement of the Company; the identification of high-potential companies and technology applications in humanoid robotics and artificial intelligence, aligned with Humanoid Global’s strategic objectives; the potential formation of joint entities with Stellar Bridge; and Humanoid Global’s broader investment strategy and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. These factors include, among others, changes in market conditions, business and economic developments, regulatory approvals, availability of financing, and the performance of Humanoid Global’s portfolio companies. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available under its profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management’s beliefs, expectations, and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.