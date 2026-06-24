MEMS Variable Optical Attenuators Market Size to Hit USD 285.1 Million by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEMS Variable Optical Attenuators Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global MEMS Variable Optical Attenuators Market was valued at USD 148.6 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 285.1 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.71% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Internet Traffic and Expanding Optical Network Capacity Accelerate Market Growth

The relentless increase in internet traffic is the fundamental driver for all optical networking infrastructure components including MEMS attenuators. Monthly global internet traffic exceeding 600 exabytes in 2025 continues growing at double-digit rates driven by video streaming, cloud services, AI model inference, and IoT data. Every DWDM channel added to fiber networks requires an attenuator to establish proper channel power levels within optical amplifier bandwidth. Coherent optical interconnects inside hyperscale data centers are simultaneously creating an entirely new application field for MEMS attenuators that extends the market well beyond traditional long-haul telecommunications into the fastest-growing segment of digital infrastructure globally.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Lumentum Operations LLC

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Thorlabs Inc.

DiCon Fiberoptics Inc.

Sercalo Microtechnology Ltd.

NTT Electronics Corporation

Accelink Technologies Co. Ltd.

EXFO Inc.

Santec Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Agiltron Inc.

OZ Optics Ltd.

II-VI Incorporated (Coherent Corp.)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Photon Control Inc.

Iridian Spectral Technologies

AFW Technologies Pty Ltd.

Diamond SA

MEMS Variable Optical Attenuators Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 148.6 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 285.1 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.71% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Handheld Type, Desktop Type)

• By Application (Fiber Optical Communication System, Test & Measurement Equipment, Data Centers, Others)

• By End User (Telecom Operators, Enterprises, Government & Defense, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

MEMS of desktop type Attenuators dominated the market in 2025, designed for laboratory bench use, rack-mounted test system integration, and network equipment chassis deployment where precise, stable, and remotely controllable optical attenuation with sub-0.01 dB resolution and high temperature repeatability is required. Handheld Type Attenuators are increasing in parallel with field deployment, serving field technicians during optical network installation, acceptance testing and maintenance activities where portability and battery operation are more important than the absolute precision available from laboratory instruments.

By Application

In 2025, Fibre Optical Communication Systems accounted for about 58% share, because per-channel power management is fundamental in DWDM optical networks, since multiple wavelengths sharing the same fibre must reach optical amplifiers with similar power levels for efficient amplification without cross-gain modulation that degrades signal quality. Data Centres are the fastest growing application as coherent optical interconnects between hyperscale data centre campuses and co-location facilities expand, creating new demand for optical power management components in environments previously utilising lower-complexity transceivers that did not require per-channel attenuation control.

By End User

The telecom operators segment held the largest market share in 2025, based on the end-user, due to the upgrade of metropolitan area and long-distance DWDM systems that require MEMS attenuators for channel power equalisation in optical amplification networks. The fastest growing end user is Data Centres with coherent DWDM interconnects between hyperscale facilities driving structured new procurement demand for per channel optical power management components extending the MEMS VOA market far beyond traditional telecommunications applications.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share of the global MEMS Variable Optical Attenuators Market in 2025, driven by substantial investment in telecommunications infrastructure, the highest density of hyperscale data centre operators in the world, and defence optical communication programmes that demand sophisticated variable attenuators in military fibre networks. North America’s revenue is largely driven by the United States (74.3%), where Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta buy specialised optical network components for their regional data centre interconnection networks.

The Asia-Pacific market is the fastest growing regional market, with extraordinary fibre optical infrastructure investment across China, India, Japan, South Korea and South-east Asia. China is the largest investor in fibre optic infrastructure worldwide, accounting for approximately 47.6% of Asia Pacific revenues. China Telecom, China Unicom and China Mobile operate the largest fibre optic network in the world, and domestic MEMS optical component manufacturers such as Accelink Technologies have increased regional commercial capability.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Lumentum Holdings expanded its variable optical component product line with new MEMS-based attenuators optimized for coherent data center interconnect applications, addressing growing hyperscale operator demand for compact electronically controlled optical power management.

Lumentum Holdings expanded its variable optical component product line with new MEMS-based attenuators optimized for coherent data center interconnect applications, addressing growing hyperscale operator demand for compact electronically controlled optical power management. 2025: Thorlabs expanded its research-grade MEMS variable attenuator catalogue with new models supporting single-mode, polarization-maintaining, and multimode fiber configurations for laboratory optical system development applications.

Exclusive Sections of the MEMS Variable Optical Attenuators Market Report (The USPs):

MEMS VOA UTILIZATION & OPTICAL NETWORK DEPLOYMENT ANALYSIS – helps you understand adoption patterns across telecom operators, hyperscale data centers, defense optical networks, research institutions, and optical test and measurement environments globally.

– helps you understand adoption patterns across telecom operators, hyperscale data centers, defense optical networks, research institutions, and optical test and measurement environments globally. DESKTOP & HANDHELD ATTENUATOR PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in attenuation resolution, wavelength independence, temperature stability, insertion loss performance, return loss specifications, and field deployment accuracy across competing MEMS variable optical attenuator product platforms.

– helps you evaluate advancements in attenuation resolution, wavelength independence, temperature stability, insertion loss performance, return loss specifications, and field deployment accuracy across competing MEMS variable optical attenuator product platforms. DWDM & COHERENT OPTICAL INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you assess the commercial and technical advantages of MEMS attenuators versus planar lightwave circuit, liquid crystal, and magneto-optical alternatives across long-haul telecommunications, metropolitan DWDM, data center interconnect, and submarine cable system optical power management applications.

– helps you assess the commercial and technical advantages of MEMS attenuators versus planar lightwave circuit, liquid crystal, and magneto-optical alternatives across long-haul telecommunications, metropolitan DWDM, data center interconnect, and submarine cable system optical power management applications. DATA CENTER & HYPERSCALER OPTICAL DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to coherent data center campus interconnect adoption, hyperscale DWDM system procurement, AI data center silicon photonics co-packaging integration, 5G fronthaul optical component demand, and submarine cable upgrade investment driving MEMS VOA market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to coherent data center campus interconnect adoption, hyperscale DWDM system procurement, AI data center silicon photonics co-packaging integration, 5G fronthaul optical component demand, and submarine cable upgrade investment driving MEMS VOA market growth. OPTICAL INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT & TECHNOLOGY CYCLE TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in hyperscale data center capital expenditure, national broadband fibre deployment programme investment, 5G optical backhaul infrastructure spending, and MEMS fabrication technology improvement cycles influencing competitive dynamics across the global MEMS Variable Optical Attenuators market.

– helps you uncover trends in hyperscale data center capital expenditure, national broadband fibre deployment programme investment, 5G optical backhaul infrastructure spending, and MEMS fabrication technology improvement cycles influencing competitive dynamics across the global MEMS Variable Optical Attenuators market. SILICON PHOTONICS & QUANTUM COMMUNICATION INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from co-packaged optics MEMS integration, silicon photonic optical engine commercialization, quantum key distribution attenuator requirements, C-band and L-band spectral expansion, and future optical networking technologies transforming MEMS variable optic attenuator market capability globally.

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