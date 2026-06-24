Polyols Market Size to Skyrocket USD 68.3 Billion by 2035 as Demand for Energy-Efficient Insulation and Lightweight Vehicles Accelerates | SNS Insider

Austin, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Polyols Market was valued at USD 38.6 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 68.3 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.89% during 2026–2035.

Increasing usage of polyurethane foam in construction, automotive and insulation industries is expected to drive the global Polyols market at a rapid pace. Growing demand for energy efficient buildings and lightweight vehicles is increasing the use of rigid and flexible foams. More activity in the packaging and furniture sectors also leads to greater momentum. Buildings consume about 30% of the world’s final energy and create a strong demand for polyol-based polyurethane foam insulation. The construction and housing will continue to drive the demand for polyols in the upcoming years. The world population is already more than 56% urban and is expected to reach 68% by 2050.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2026E: USD 40.85 Billion

USD 40.85 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 68.3 Billion

USD 68.3 Billion CAGR: 5.89% from 2026 to 2035

5.89% from 2026 to 2035 Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Largest Region: Asia Pacific





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Segmentation Analysis

By Source

Synthetic polyols accounted for 86% of the polyols market in 2025, as they are consistently high quality, produced in large quantities, cost-effective, and have a wide range of applications in the construction, automotive, furniture, and insulation industries through established supply chains. The fastest growth segment is Bio-based Polyols driven by sustainability concerns, regulatory pressure for eco-friendly chemicals and increasing demand for low-carbon products from renewable raw materials for green construction, automotive interior and packaging applications.

By Type

Polyether Polyols had the largest share of 61% in 2025 due to their high flexibility, hydrolytic stability and cost effective manufacturing process making them the standard choice for flexible foam applications in furniture, bedding, automotive seating and insulation in both construction and consumer goods industries. Polyester polyols is the fastest growing segment with rising consumption in coatings, sealants, adhesives, elastomers and increasingly demanding construction insulation applications where higher strength, chemical resistance and suitability for rigid foam production are key.

By Application

The Flexible Foam segment accounted for the largest share of the Polyols Market with 48% in 2025, owing to its extensive application in furniture, bedding, automotive seats and packaging whose cushioning and lightweight properties create consistent demand across residential, commercial and industrial procurement channels. The Rigid Foam segment is the fastest growing segment as the increasing requirements for insulating and energy-efficient materials in buildings, refrigerators, and industrial applications are driving the above-average growth supported by sustainability building codes and rapid urban infrastructure development globally.

By End-Use Industry

The Building and Construction segment held the largest market share of 39% in 2025 owing to high polyol consumption for insulation, sealants, and structural foams to improve energy efficiency in roofing and wall applications driven by urbanisation, infrastructure development, and increasing importance of sustainability. The Automotive segment is the fastest growing segment with increasing consumption of polyols for seat coverings, interior insulation and noise reduction systems in lighter and more fuel efficient vehicles driving above average procurement growth globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America is a large polyols market, with the regional consumption supported by the construction insulation segment in the US, the flexible foam procurement by the automotive industry, and the regular demand for foam in the furniture manufacturing segment. North American revenues represent approximately 82.5% of Dow, Huntsman and Covestro integrated polyol manufacturing and distribution infrastructure.

The U.S. Polyols Market was valued at USD 8.92 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 15.81 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period of 2026–2035. The growth is driven by increasing demand from polyurethane foams, automotive interiors, insulation materials and growing applications in the construction and furniture industries.

The Europe Polyols Market Europe Polyols Market was valued at USD 7.25 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.92 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Europe is being driven by demand for insulation in energy efficient buildings and favourable regulatory support under the EU’s Energy Performance of Buildings Directive targeting zero-emission buildings by 2050. Flexibles Foam Procurement in the Large Automotive Sector, Rigid Foam Insulation Demand in the Construction Industry and Covestro’s Leading Position in Germany’s Manufacturing Industry Germany accounts for the largest share of European revenues at around 22.4%. France, Italy and the Netherlands are important secondary markets.

Asia Pacific led the global Polyols Market as it had the largest construction and automotive manufacturing hubs in China and India. Its Asia Pacific revenues stand at around 48.6% of China’s, due to the rigid foam purchases of its huge construction sector, the flexible foam demand of its world’s largest automotive production base and the integrated polyol production capacity of Wanhua Chemical. Asia accounts for more than 50% of global urban population growth and produces over 50% of global vehicles, driving sustained polyols demand.

Energy Efficiency Building Codes and Automotive Lightweighting Creating Structured Polyol Demand Growth Accelerate Market Growth

The polyols market continues its upward trajectory driven by the ongoing tightening of building energy codes across the global construction industry. The mandatory insulation upgrades in developed and emerging markets spur structured rigid foam polyol demand, which grows in tandem with new construction activity and the expanding building retrofit market. In the building industry, the expansion of the construction industry and the tightening of energy regulations have contributed to the increased use of polyols in building materials. In the automotive industry, the need to reduce weight is leading to increased purchase of polyols in flexible foams and structural components at above average rates.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Polyols Market Report:

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Covestro AG

Huntsman Corporation

Shell Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Repsol S.A.

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Eastman Chemical Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Stepan Company

INEOS Group

SABIC

Arkema S.A.

Bayer AG

FENC

Tosoh Corporation

Perstorp Holding AB

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2025: Tosoh Corporation announced expansion of polyols production capacity at its Nanyo complex in Japan to meet rising domestic and export demand from construction insulation and automotive flexible foam sectors across Asia Pacific.

Tosoh Corporation announced expansion of polyols production capacity at its Nanyo complex in Japan to meet rising domestic and export demand from construction insulation and automotive flexible foam sectors across Asia Pacific. 2024: Wanhua Chemical Group expanded polyol production capacity at its Yantai integrated petrochemical complex with new polyether polyol manufacturing lines serving growing domestic and export demand from construction and automotive foam sectors.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

POLYOLS UTILIZATION & FOAM APPLICATION WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps you understand polyol adoption patterns across construction insulation, and technology utilization across flexible and rigid foam manufacturing environments globally.

– helps you understand polyol adoption patterns across construction insulation, and technology utilization across flexible and rigid foam manufacturing environments globally. POLYETHER & POLYESTER POLYOL PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in flexible foam density control, and bio-based content integration across competing polyol product platforms.

– helps you evaluate advancements in flexible foam density control, and bio-based content integration across competing polyol product platforms. RIGID & FLEXIBLE FOAM TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION METRICS – helps you assess the commercial and environmental advantages of rigid insulation foam, and structural foam applications across building construction, automotive manufacturing, and consumer goods procurement channels.

– helps you assess the commercial and environmental advantages of rigid insulation foam, and structural foam applications across building construction, automotive manufacturing, and consumer goods procurement channels. CONSTRUCTION INSULATION & AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHTING DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to energy code-driven insulation upgrades, and emerging market construction infrastructure development driving polyol procurement growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to energy code-driven insulation upgrades, and emerging market construction infrastructure development driving polyol procurement growth. FEEDSTOCK PRICING & SUSTAINABILITY INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in propylene oxide, and regulatory framework tightening influencing competitive dynamics across the global polyols market.

– helps you uncover trends in propylene oxide, and regulatory framework tightening influencing competitive dynamics across the global polyols market. BIO-BASED POLYOLS & NEXT-GENERATION FOAM INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from RSPO-certified vegetable-derived polyol sourcing, and future sustainable foam technologies transforming polyols market capability.

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Polyols Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 38.6 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 68.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.89% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Source (Synthetic, Bio-based)

• By Type (Polyether Polyols, Polyester Polyols)

• By Application (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers, Plasticizers, Others)

• By End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Furnishings & Bedding, Packaging, Electronics & Electricals, Consumer Goods, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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