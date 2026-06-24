DevOpser Stores Turns a Single Sentence Into a Digital Storefront That Gets You Paid

HARISH, Israel, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DevOpser officially launched DevOpser Stores (stores.devopser.io), the fastest way for creators to sell digital products to their own audience. Creators describe what they made—an ebook, template, or any downloadable file—and the AI builds a storefront with secure checkout. No code required.

The first version is ready in about 90 seconds. Creators can refine it using built-in AI chat or a drag-and-drop editor, then publish. Buyers check out through Stripe and download instantly. Payouts go straight to the creator’s account. The platform fee starts at 10% and drops to 0% on higher plans. Only Stripe’s standard 2.7% + 30 cents per sale applies. Because creators retain their customers, every sale directly grows their own business.

“The best way to sell a digital product is to your own audience, on your own terms,” said Liat Hoffman, Founder of DevOpser. “Creators, coaches, and teachers spend years earning an audience. DevOpser Stores lets them turn it into a business in a sentence, keep the relationship, and get paid directly.”

Under the hood, DevOpser Stores runs on the open source devopser template, a reference build adaptable to any SaaS use case and hosted on DevOpser Secure AI App Hosting (app.devopser.io). It was developed through the AWS Innovation Sandbox program.

About DevOpser: DevOpser (devopser.io) provides Secure AI App Hosting for building and scaling secure apps. Its open source template, also a Claude skill, powers products including DevOpser Lite, DevOpser Stores, and Fairytale Genie.