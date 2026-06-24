BSGAI Introduces a Green Energy-Powered AI Infrastructure Ecosystem for the Next Digital Economy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As artificial intelligence accelerates the demand for computing power worldwide, the need for scalable and sustainable infrastructure has become increasingly important. BSGAI is positioning itself at the intersection of these two transformative trends by integrating renewable energy, AI computing infrastructure, and digital service applications into a unified ecosystem.

Developed by BigSun Energy BSGAI Co., LTD. (BVI), the project combines green energy technologies, next-generation AI data centers, and a global commercial collaboration network designed to support long-term infrastructure development. According to the project’s whitepaper, BSGAI aims to create an ecosystem where clean energy production and AI computing resources work together to address growing global demand for both electricity and computational capacity.

Building AI Infrastructure with Renewable Energy

At the foundation of the BSGAI ecosystem are two proprietary technologies developed by the Big Sun Group: the iPVTracker dual-axis solar tracking system and ECSP molten-salt energy storage technology. Together, these technologies are designed to provide stable, cost-efficient green electricity for AI data center operations while supporting broader sustainability goals.

The project also incorporates the iPVita smart energy management platform, which has accumulated more than a decade of operational experience and currently manages over 3,000 solar power facilities. Through real-time monitoring and AI-driven optimization, the platform serves as an important component of BSGAI’s energy infrastructure strategy.

Supporting a Growing AI Economy

BSGAI’s business model extends beyond energy generation to include AI-focused infrastructure services.

According to the whitepaper, the ecosystem is designed to support multiple business segments, including AI computing rental services (HPCaaS), data center rack leasing, AIoT monitoring solutions, energy infrastructure deployment, cloud-based management services, and other digital applications. This diversified approach is intended to create a sustainable operational foundation while supporting increasing demand for AI resources.

The project also outlines plans for a next-generation AI data center architecture, targeting high energy efficiency standards and leveraging renewable energy sources as a core component of its infrastructure framework.

Connecting Infrastructure Through a Utility-Driven Ecosystem

BSGAI introduces a utility token designed to facilitate service access, settlement, ecosystem interoperability, and consultative participation across the platform.

Within the ecosystem, the token may be used for platform payments, service settlement, merchant discounts, approved ecosystem applications, and participation in consultative DAO governance mechanisms. The project emphasizes that the token functions as a utility tool within the ecosystem and is intended to support operational interactions across its infrastructure and service network.

Expanding Through a Global Commercial Network

Beyond technology infrastructure, BSGAI is also developing a Global Green Energy Franchise System designed to support regional collaboration, service deployment, and ecosystem expansion.

The framework seeks to connect partners across different markets while facilitating the adoption of green energy technologies, AI infrastructure solutions, and related services through a structured commercial cooperation model.

Looking Ahead

As global industries continue investing in artificial intelligence and sustainable energy, BSGAI is building an ecosystem designed to address both trends simultaneously. By combining renewable energy generation, AI computing infrastructure, digital services, and a global collaboration network, the project aims to establish a foundation for long-term growth in the emerging digital economy.

BSGAI Official Media