ToltIQ Partners with PitchBook to Bring Private Markets Intelligence Into Diligence Workflows

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToltIQ, the AI-powered document intelligence platform for private equity, today announced a partnership with PitchBook, the leading private capital market intelligence platform. The integration is available now and allows any ToltIQ user with an individual PitchBook user license to access PitchBook’s private markets data directly within ToltIQ’s platform. No customization, configuration, or additional fees are required.

By combining PitchBook’s private markets dataset with live diligence materials inside ToltIQ, investment teams can evaluate targets in the context of real market benchmarks, comparable transactions, financing history, and sector performance without leaving ToltIQ. The integration positions ToltIQ as the central workspace where proprietary deal documents and external market intelligence converge, replacing the manual process of pulling data from separate systems and assembling analysis across multiple platforms.

“When a CIM, OM, or LP portfolio lands on your desk, the first question is whether the numbers hold up against the market,” said Ruban Selvakumar, Chief Client Officer at ToltIQ. “That has always meant pulling data from PitchBook separately and building the comparison yourself. Now teams can diligence a deal and run external comps, financing comps, or GP track-records in the same environment. That changes how fast you develop conviction.”

The PitchBook integration supports workflows across private equity, credit, and secondaries investing. PE teams can run comparable company analysis and sector benchmarking for both public and private peers. Credit, financing evaluation, LP sourcing, portfolio analysis, and IC memo development are all grounded in real transaction data. The platform also surfaces executive backgrounds and leadership profiles to support management assessment and portfolio operations.

ToltIQ users can access PitchBook’s extensive private markets dataset, including company financials, financing history, investor and executive profiles, fund information, LP and GP data, credit market research, cap tables, and market trend reports, directly within their diligence workflows.

The partnership reflects ToltIQ’s broader vision of building the intelligence layer for private markets investing, where proprietary deal materials, external market data, and AI-driven analysis work together in a single environment. The PitchBook integration is available as a Premium Connector within ToltIQ.

To see ToltIQ’s PitchBook integration in action, request a demo at: https://toltiq.com/schedule-demo

About ToltIQ

ToltIQ is an AI-powered due diligence platform designed specifically for private markets investment professionals. The company was founded by Ed Brandman, who retired from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR) in 2018 after 11 years with the firm, where he served as Partner and Chief Information Officer.

ToltIQ securely ingests deal documents typically found in virtual data rooms while rapidly analyzing and categorizing them to extract critical insights. By combining advanced artificial intelligence with deep private markets expertise, ToltIQ helps investment professionals conduct more thorough, efficient, and accurate due diligence.

ToltIQ provides a secure, single-tenant workspace for each deal, source-linked outputs, and persistent deal context. Its model-agnostic design avoids LLM provider lock-in, and its single-tenant architecture is SOC 2 Type II certified (12 months, zero exceptions), ISO 27001:2022 certified, and GDPR compliant, with zero data retention policies that ensure no deal information is used to train models.

To learn more, visit toltiq.com .

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