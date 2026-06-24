QuantRate Launches AI Stock Trading Bot to Help Investors Stay Ahead of Market Trends

London, United Kingdom, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantRate , a quantitative fintech company, today announced the official launch of its next-generation AI Stock Trading Bot, designed to combine artificial intelligence with quantitative models to provide global investors with more efficient market analysis and automated trade execution capabilities, helping users identify trading opportunities faster amid increasingly volatile global financial markets.









As artificial intelligence continues to penetrate the fintech sector, the global algorithmic trading market is rapidly expanding. According to industry research, the global algorithmic trading and AI quantitative trading market size has exceeded $23 billion in 2026, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 8% through 2028. Meanwhile, more than 60% of trading activity in the U.S. stock market is now driven by algorithms or quantitative systems, making AI trading systems an increasingly essential tool for both institutional and retail investors.

AI-Powered Quantitative Trading Enters a New Stage

QuantRate stated that its new AI Stock Trading Bot is built on a multi-layer deep learning model and a real-time data analytics engine, capable of analyzing stock market price behavior, trading volume changes, news sentiment, and macroeconomic data in a multidimensional manner.

Unlike traditional rule-based trading systems, this AI trading system is capable of:

Real-time market trend recognition and predictive analysis

Dynamic risk control and position management optimization

Machine learning-based adaptive trading strategy adjustments

Multi-asset data integration (stocks, ETFs, and derivatives)

A QuantRate spokesperson said:

“Our goal is to make sophisticated quantitative trading capabilities more accessible. Whether you are a professional trader or a retail investor, you can participate in the market more efficiently through AI-driven automated systems.”

Surging Demand for AI Stock Trading Bots as Retail Investors Embrace Automation

In recent years, as market volatility has increased significantly, demand for automated trading tools has continued to rise. In 2026 in particular, amid Federal Reserve interest rate adjustments, heightened volatility in technology stocks, and global AI supply chain revaluation, more investors are seeking AI-assisted decision-making tools.

Industry data shows:

Over 70% of active traders are currently using some form of AI-assisted tools

are currently using some form of AI-assisted tools Usage of AI-driven strategy backtesting and signal generation tools has increased by approximately 35% year-over-year

Algorithmic execution continues to grow as a share of institutional investment portfolios

QuantRate’s AI trading bot is launched in this context, aiming to help users reduce emotional trading behavior, improve strategy execution consistency, and enhance overall investment efficiency.

Core Features: Full Automation from Data to Execution

The QuantRate AI Stock Trading Bot builds a complete automated trading pipeline, including:

1. Intelligent Market Scanning System

Real-time collection of global stock market data to identify potential trading signals and trend changes.

2. AI Quantitative Strategy Engine

Uses historical data to train models and dynamically optimize strategies across different market conditions.

3. Risk Management System (AI Risk Control)

Automatically calculates maximum drawdown, volatility, and position sizing to enable dynamic risk adjustment.

4. Automated Trade Execution Module

Connects to major trading interfaces to enable low-latency order execution and reduce human intervention.

Accelerating Global Competition in AI Trading Tools

With the continuous emergence of AI trading solutions like QuantRate, the fintech industry is entering a “smart trading infrastructure competition phase.” Recently, multiple quantitative technology companies have also launched AI trading systems, further accelerating the integration of AI and finance.

Analysts note that AI trading bots are evolving from “auxiliary tools” into “core decision-making systems,” and may reshape the structure of both retail investing and institutional asset management in the future.

How to Start Using the QuantRate Free AI Trading Bot

Create an Account

Users can access platform features after registration and begin experiencing AI-driven market analysis tools.

Claim New User Bonus

Eligible new users may receive free trading credit to experience selected AI trading features.

Select an Investment Strategy

The platform offers multiple AI-driven strategies covering stocks, Bitcoin (BTC), gold, forex, and diversified asset portfolios.

Launch the AI Trading Bot

After selecting a strategy, users can activate AI trading with one click, allowing the system to continuously monitor the market and execute strategy logic.

Monitor Account Activity Anytime

Users can track portfolio performance, market analysis results, and strategy execution via web or mobile devices.

A QuantRate spokesperson stated:

“More and more investors are paying attention to the real-world application of artificial intelligence in investing. Our goal is to make AI trading technology more accessible, enabling users to explore opportunities in stocks, cryptocurrencies, gold, and forex markets in a simpler way, while gaining a more efficient market analysis experience.”

About QuantRate