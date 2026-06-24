Upcomers Expands Trading Automation Across All Supported Platforms

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upcomers , a proprietary trading evaluation provider operating across more than 170 countries, has enabled Expert Advisor (EA) and automation tool support across all five of its trading platforms: MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradeLocker, Match-Trader, and Bybit.

Effective May 26, 2026, participants in all Upcomers programs, including evaluation and instant access accounts, may use Expert Advisors, trade managers, risk management utilities, and other automation tools in their simulated trading. Permitted tools include custom and third-party Expert Advisors, trading bots, and execution utilities, provided they meet Upcomers' uniqueness and compliance requirements. Full details are published in the Upcomers Help Center.

Automated strategies follow the same trading rules as manual trading, including limits on certain high-frequency and arbitrage-based practices, set out in the firm's prohibited strategies guide.

“60-80% of US equity volume is already algorithmic. Automation has become the norm across modern markets, not the exception. Forcing traders to operate like it is 2015 doesn't reflect how serious traders actually work today. If you have a real edge, you should be able to execute it manually or automatically. Same rules. Same opportunity. That is why we enabled Expert Advisors and automation across all our platforms,” said Jakub Zeliska, CEO of Upcomers.

About Upcomers

Upcomers is a proprietary trading evaluation services provider offering simulated environments for evaluating trader skill and risk management. Since launching in May 2024, it has grown to support over 65,000 traders across more than 170 countries, distributing over $6 million in trader payouts to date.

Upcomers' programs are operated through Royal Flow - FZCO, a technology and education company registered in the United Arab Emirates (license number 35886, located at Building A1 IFZA Business Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis), and Upcomers Ltd., a legal entity registered in Saint Lucia (registration number 2025-00579). Payment processing is handled by UPCOMERS LTD, a Cyprus-registered entity (registration number HE 490773).

Important Disclaimer

All accounts provided through Upcomers programs operate exclusively in a simulated environment. Royal Flow - FZCO does not function as a broker, does not accept deposits, and does not facilitate live trading on financial markets. Participants do not deposit capital for investment purposes, nor do they risk their own funds. Program fees provide access to evaluation and educational services. Past performance, whether actual or hypothetical, is not indicative of future results. The evaluation process is challenging, and success rates vary based on individual performance.

Please consult a registered investment advisor before making any investment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Upcomers, Royal Flow - FZCO, or its affiliates. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service. This is not a solicitation.

Additional Resources

Expert Advisors policy: https://intercom.help/upcomers/en/articles/11704867