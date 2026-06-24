SEON and Domaine Launch New Shopify-Native Fraud Prevention App for High Growth Brands

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the AI Command Center for Fraud Prevention in eCommerce, today announced the launch of its new Shopify app, co-built with Domaine, the leading Shopify partner for global brands. The app brings SEON's full fraud prevention capabilities to Shopify merchants, embedded directly in the workflows they already use. It is designed for brands that have outgrown basic fraud tools and need more control as order volume, international expansion, chargebacks, and return/refund fraud rates increase.



The launch is the first major product milestone from the strategic partnership between SEON and Domaine announced in January. Domaine’s firsthand experience building and optimizing Shopify storefronts for leading brands such as Timex and Laura Mercier drove major considerations – from performance architecture to the integrations required to fit seamlessly into the technology stacks merchants already run.



“Our 2026 Retail Fraud Guide highlights that nearly 88% of retailers grew revenues by more than 10% last year. New storefronts, expanding markets and diverse payment methods are scaling fast, but so is fraud. High-growth merchants need tools that work the way they do, inside Shopify. That’s what this app is built for,” said Matt DeLauro, President, GTM, SEON. “Domaine’s market expertise is unmatched, and having them shape the build means merchants can get up and running quickly, stay in control of their decisions and stop fraud without hurting conversion rates.”



The app gives eCommerce and fraud teams the flexibility to customize rules, automate decisions and review orders, all from within Shopify. Merchants can install the app directly from the Shopify App Store and start configuring fraud rules in minutes, without support from developers. Behind the scenes, SEON analyzes transaction data to help merchants identify risky behavior and approve more legitimate customers.



"We work closely with some of the fastest-growing brands on Shopify, and fraud comes up often as a pain point as they scale," said Max Rolon, CTO of Domaine. "SEON brings a level of sophistication and flexibility that aligns with how modern commerce teams operate. By building this natively within Shopify, we’re making it significantly easier for merchants to access enterprise-grade fraud prevention without disrupting their existing stack.”



The app is available globally and can be downloaded here . For more information on SEON’s Partner Program, visit https://seon.io/partners / .



About SEON

SEON is the AI command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance , helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .



About Domaine

Domaine Worldwide is the leading global Shopify design and development practice. The business supports over 100 brands on the Shopify platform and has a delivery footprint spanning the US, Canada, and Europe. BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm with deep expertise in the IT services sector, is the financial sponsor partnering with the existing executive team to support this next chapter of growth and expansion. Learn more at domaineworldwide.com .



Media Contacts

SEON: press@seon.io

Domaine: Chelsey DeBalsi, VP, Marketing, chelsey.debalsi@domaineworldwide.com