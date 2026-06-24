Gentex and Hörmann Partner to Bring Cloud-Based Garage Door Control to HomeLink® in Europe

ZEELAND, Mich. and STEINHAGEN, Germany, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation and Hörmann today announced a strategic agreement to integrate Hörmann’s connected garage door opener technology into HomeLink, the automotive industry’s leading car-to-home automation system.

The partnership will enable Gentex customers across Europe to control compatible Hörmann garage door systems via HomeLink, securely triggering garage door open/close commands from the HomeLink app or directly from a connected vehicle through the HomeLink cloud.

HomeLink is the automotive industry’s most trusted and comprehensive car-to-home automation system. The latest version utilizes radio frequency, Long-Range Bluetooth®, and cloud-based technologies to activate garage doors, gates, lights, and other smart home devices directly from the vehicle. HomeLink is available on nearly 300 vehicle models from over 50 automaker brands, with approximately 110 million units currently in operation worldwide.

Hörmann, Europe’s leading provider of gates, doors, door frames, operators, access control systems, and storage solutions, offers a wide range of connected operator solutions that allow users to conveniently monitor and control their access points via smartphone apps. Through this integration, Hörmann customers will gain seamless in-vehicle control and expanded remote access capabilities via the HomeLink ecosystem.

“This partnership represents an important step in expanding connected vehicle-to-home experiences across Europe,” said Thorsten Lünstroth, Head of Product Management at Hörmann. “By integrating with HomeLink, we are enabling our customers to enjoy more convenient, secure, and intelligent access to their homes directly from their vehicles.”

“It’s exciting to expand HomeLink’s cloud-based garage door control capabilities through our partnership with Hörmann,” said Neil Boehm, chief technology officer and chief operating officer at Gentex. “Hörmann is a highly respected brand in the European access solutions market, and this collaboration strengthens HomeLink’s position as the most versatile and comprehensive car-to-home automation system — capable of supporting leading smart home technologies around the world.”

The integration will support remote monitoring, secure activation, and enhanced user convenience, while maintaining the reliability and performance expected from both companies’ technologies. This collaboration further advances Gentex’s strategy to expand HomeLink’s global ecosystem through partnerships with leading smart home and access control providers.

About Hörmann

The Hörmann Group is Europe’s leading manufacturer of gates and doors. At over 40 highly specialized plants in Europe, North America, and Asia, more than 6,000 employees develop and manufacture high-quality gates, doors, frames, operators, access control systems, and storage solutions for use in residential and commercial properties.

The global Hörmann Group is headquartered in the East Westphalian town of Steinhagen near Bielefeld. The family-run company most recently reported annual revenue of more than 1 billion euros. For more information, visit www.hoermann.com.

About Gentex

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a technology company that leverages its core competencies, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and ongoing research to create market-leading positions in a variety of verticals. You can view some of the Company’s latest technology at www.gentex.com.

Gentex Media Contact

Craig Piersma

(616) 772-1590 x4316

craig.piersma@gentex.com

Hoermann – Media Contact

Verena Lambers

Phone: +49 5204 915-282

E-Mail: pr@hoermann.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.