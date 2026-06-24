Monogram Health to Donate $1.8 Million to the University of Pennsylvania’s Leonard Davis Institute to Advance Research on Multi-Specialty Treatment and Care for Polychronic Patients

Nashville, Tenn., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Monogram Health, the leading multi-specialty provider of in-home treatment for patients with multiple chronic conditions, has renewed its partnership with the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn LDI) with an initial gift of $600,000, which will be followed by two additional rounds of funding. The program will support independent, academically rigorous evaluation of care models for individuals with complex, progressed chronic disease and test how multidisciplinary, continuous, and home-based approaches can impact patient outcomes, patient experience, costs, and overall system burden.

Penn LDI was selected for its unique interdisciplinary research groups dedicated to population health and health economics, and its synergetic mission to achieve effective and efficient health care for all people through collaborative, cutting-edge research and education. Penn LDI’s research areas are focused on the most pressing health system challenges of the day, including health equity, care for older adults, health care access and coverage, health care payment and financing, population health, substance use disorder, and AI in health care. Through Monogram’s donation, Penn LDI’s faculty experts will conduct independent, high‑impact research on care models for progressed chronic disease grounded in real‑world data, and relevant to patients, payers, and policymakers.

“We are proud to partner with the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania as an impartial academic leader in health care innovation and policy to expand the body of rigorous research in multi-specialty, values-based treatment models,” said Dr. Shaminder Gupta, Chief Medical Officer at Monogram Health. “As Americans continue to live longer, they will acquire more chronic illnesses as they age. This leading industry research will provide much needed insights for policymakers, healthcare payers, and providers alike, to help them address and prepare for the ever-changing landscape of longitudinal care in America.”

“Patients dealing with more than one chronic condition often face a fragmented health care system that is not designed around the complexity of their needs,” said Rachel M. Werner, MD, PhD, LDI Executive Director and Robert D. Eilers Memorial – William Maul Measey Professor in Health Care Management and Economics at the Wharton School and Professor of Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine. “Through this new research initiative with Monogram Health, we have an opportunity to produce rigorous evidence about how to better support these patients, improve care, and advance models of care that are more responsive, equitable, and effective.”

While Penn LDI is reviewing research proposals on this medically complex patient population, they will be selecting projects across three areas:

Value-based care models and pathways. These models include value-based payment models and other capitated models of care designed to streamline care with a single provider or care team to reduce costs of care and minimize unnecessary specialist referrals. This could include evaluating an advanced practice provider-led model of care (nurse practitioners or physician assistants), which uses specialty-trained providers to deliver in-home specialty care (supported by a central physician, evidence-based protocols, and order sets) alongside a multidisciplinary clinical team. It could also evaluate different models for such care, such as after-hours services, integrated palliative care services, concierge services, and population health approaches to care.

Engagement and equity considerations in value-based care. Research on this theme could include quantitative analyses of available data to measure the effects of such care on patient outcomes, satisfaction with care and costs, or qualitative evaluations of patients’ and providers’ experiences with value-based models.

The effects of payment reform on care delivery innovations. Research on this theme could include how payment policies affect the use of primary care, specialty care, and at-home care for patients with chronic diseases. Projects might consider the current landscape for health policy and payment—including the growth of Medicare Advantage (MA), changes in Medicaid funding, and the evolution of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) payment rules and priorities—and how that might affect high-risk populations, utilization, patient outcomes, and/or innovation in value-based care.

Beginning this summer, Monogram Health and Penn LDI have agreed to a three-year research program. This partnership is a continuation of the last multi-year research program enacted by Monogram and Penn LDI in 2022, which tested innovative programs to support patients with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease, including community health workers, prescriptions for nutritious food, home-based palliative care, and using a virtual health care agent to educate patients about kidney transplantation.

To learn more about Monogram’s clinical research projects, click here.

About Monogram Health:

Monogram Health is the leading multispecialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for patients with multiple chronic conditions. Unique to healthcare, Monogram Health does not silo itself by specialty, rather it takes a comprehensive and personalized approach to a person’s health, simultaneously evaluating and treating the whole person and all chronic conditions that are present – such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, depression, COPD, and other metabolic disorders.

Monogram Health employs a robust and integrated clinical team, leveraging specialists across multiple disciplines (including cardiology, endocrinology, nephrology, pulmonology, behavioral health, and palliative/end of life care) to diagnose and treat all present and prevalent chronic conditions; review and prescribe medication; provide guidance, education, and counselling on a patient’s healthcare options; as well as assist with daily needs such as access to food, eating healthy, obtaining transportation, financial assistance, and more. Monogram Health is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and on holidays, to support and treat patients in their home.

Monogram Health’s innovative treatment model and corresponding care plans are personalized and customized to each patient and proven to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Monogram Health is based in Nashville, Tennessee, operates throughout much of the U.S., and is privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, TPG Capital, and other leading strategic and financial investors. To learn more about Monogram Health, ranked by Inc. Magazine as the 3rd fastest growing private company in the United States in 2024 and 7th in 2025, please visit here.

About Penn LDI:

Since 1967, the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn LDI) has been a national leader dedicated to using evidence to advance health policy. Penn LDI drives real-world impact through transformative research that addresses the nation’s most pressing challenges in health and health care.

Penn LDI brings together over 500 experts from across the university, convenes national leaders, informs policymakers, and partners with health systems, government, and the private sector. Penn LDI’s work spans critical areas from AI in health care, access and coverage, payment and financing, and health equity, to long-term care, population health, and substance use disorder. Through innovative training programs, the institute empowers the next generation of leaders to drive positive change across health care. Learn more at ldi.upenn.edu.