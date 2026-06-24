Gray Media Stations Earn National Emmy and IRE Honors for Investigative Journalism

ATLANTA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media announced today that five of its local television stations earned honors from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), collecting one National Emmy win, three National Emmy nominations, one IRE Award, and one IRE finalist citation. These honors follow the recent historic awarding of a combined 93 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) to 41 of Gray’s local television stations – more than any other broadcast company, including those several times the size of Gray Media.

National Emmy Awards

At the 47th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards on May 27, Gray Media stations earned one win and three nominations.

KMOV in St. Louis, Missouri won the Emmy for Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative for "Inspecting the Inspectors." The series exposed how St. Louis officials steered millions in pandemic-relief funds to repair privately owned properties — often without owners' knowledge — and uncovered ties between city-paid contractors and the building inspector overseeing the program. The investigation sparked federal and local investigations, paused the program, and ultimately resulted in criminal charges.

WAVE in Louisville, Kentucky earned Gray Media's first-ever National Emmy nomination in the Documentary category for "23 Seconds: A Louisville Mass Shooting," produced by WAVE Originals. The film tells the story of the 2023 Old National Bank shooting through the voices of survivors, victims' families, and responding officers. The documentary, which also received a National Headliner Award and a Telly Award, focused on Louisville's resilience and community healing rather than the perpetrator.

WANF in Atlanta, Georgia received two National Emmy nominations in the Investigative category. "Reading Reset," investigated Georgia's low student literacy rates and the legislative reforms that followed, including a landmark early literacy bill signed into law. "In Plane Sight: The Fix" exposed how plainclothes Drug Enforcement Administration agents searched innocent passengers at airport gates across the country, seizing cash and keeping the money — spurring congressional action aimed at changing DEA authority and practice. The dual nominations underscore Atlanta News First's emergence as one of the nation's most decorated local investigative units.

IRE Awards

The IRE held its annual awards ceremony on June 19, recognizing the best investigative journalism across broadcast, print, and online media.

KSLA in Shreveport, Louisiana won the Small Market Outstanding Video award for "A Mother's Cry." The investigation highlighted the case of a Shreveport woman arrested and charged with child neglect for living conditions not within her control. After KSLA obtained hours of police body camera footage and presented evidence to the District Attorney, the story drew the attention of city officials and a state lawmaker who called for law enforcement to receive additional sensitivity training. The mother has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Shreveport, the arresting officer, and her former apartment complex. Judges praised KSLA for "important accountability reporting" that "raised questions about an officer's poor judgment."

WCSC in Charleston, South Carolina earned a finalist citation in Small Market Outstanding Video for "Charleston Housing Authority Failures." WCSC launched the investigation after residents reported that repeated complaints about mold, insects, and rodents were ignored by the Charleston Housing Authority, the county's largest public housing provider serving nearly 1,400 households. FOIA requests revealed that only a quarter of units received the quarterly inspections the agency had promised. The reporting prompted the Housing Authority to address conditions, relocate affected residents, and install new leadership. Judges recognized the series as "good accountability reporting" that demonstrated "the value of owning a story and sticking with it."

"Impactful investigative journalism that generates real results is a core commitment of Gray Media," said Gray Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland. "The work from these stations reflects the very best of what local journalism can accomplish — holding the powerful accountable and giving a voice to those who need it most."

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. As of May 15, 2026, we serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

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