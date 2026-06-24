Rezolve Ai-Backed SQD Enters Institutional Phase as Data Volumes Increase More Than Fivefold in Four Months

SQD now serves up to 1.4 petabytes of blockchain data per day, while protocols and applications using its infrastructure support more than US$20 billion in assets under management

Leadership transition positions SQD to support Rezolve Ai’s agentic commerce, AI infrastructure and institutional data strategy

NEW YORK and ZUG, Switzerland, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered commerce and engagement, today announced that Subsquid Labs GmbH, the team behind SQD, has entered a new phase of institutional growth following a period of significant operational expansion and increasing demand for high-performance blockchain data infrastructure.

SQD’s served data volume has increased more than fivefold in four months, from approximately 240 terabytes per day in February 2026 to an all-time high of 1.4 petabytes per day. Protocols and applications using SQD infrastructure now support more than US$20 billion in assets under management, up from approximately US$11 billion, driven in part by the recent addition of Lambda, the leading peer-to-peer trading protocol, to SQD’s production customer base.

For Rezolve Ai, SQD is a strategic component of its broader architecture for agentic commerce, AI-powered payments and real-time digital transaction intelligence. SQD provides the proprietary, distributed blockchain database architecture that can support AI agents, commerce platforms and enterprise systems requiring validated, real-time access to onchain data.

As commerce shifts toward AI-mediated discovery, decision-making and execution, demand for reliable, low-latency, verifiable data infrastructure is expected to grow. Within this quickly growing payment ecosystem, SQD provides the blockchain database and query layer that enables AI agents, payment rails, wallets, merchants and institutional systems to validated onchain data at scale.

SQD also complements Rezolve Ai’s brainpowa, its proprietary commerce AI models; Brain Commerce and Brain Checkout, its AI-powered search, discovery and checkout technologies; Smartpay digital-asset payment capabilities; and SQD’s decentralized data infrastructure within Rezolve’s broader agentic commerce platform.

A new leadership team has been appointed to lead SQD’s institutional expansion. Investor Wanja S. Oberhof has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Former EY partner Robert Jung joins as Head of Transformation, bringing more than two decades of experience in strategy, transformation and operational scaling. Founder Marcel Fohrmann will continue to support SQD on protocol and ecosystem matters.

SQD has also constituted a new board with expertise across crypto, capital markets, AI, institutional investing and digital assets:

Davey Airey, Chairman — co-founder of Boost By Banter

Jordi Alexander — founder and CIO, Cellini

Sebastian Weiss — founder of Racebets

Dimitrii Zhelezov (phd.) - Co-Founder & CTO Subsquid Labs

Jesus Martinez — AI and crypto markets analyst

Dr. Marcel Reichart — Rezolve Ai

Clemens Jakopitsch — Director of Digital Assets, Piech Family Office





“SQD has built one of the critical data layers for the next generation of onchain finance, AI agents and transaction intelligence,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai. “The growth in served data volume, the expansion in assets supported by SQD-powered infrastructure and the appointment of an institutional leadership team all point to the same conclusion: validated, real-time blockchain data is becoming essential infrastructure for finance, commerce and AI.”

Wagner added: “This is highly strategic for Rezolve. SQD provides Rezolve with a proprietary, distributed blockchain database architecture. That matters because the next phase of commerce will not be driven by consumers manually searching individual websites. It will be driven by AI agents querying, comparing, transacting and settling across multiple environments in real time. SQD gives Rezolve an infrastructure foundation for that future.”

“The infrastructure is in place. The product is proven. The demand is accelerating,” said Wanja S. Oberhof, CEO of Subsquid Labs. “Our task now is to package SQD for institutions: with the governance, compliance, reliability and commercial structure required by enterprise clients. SQD already powers some of the most demanding applications in digital assets. The next stage is to bring that same infrastructure to a broader institutional market.”

SQD indexes more than 225 networks through a single streaming API and has been independently benchmarked for data correctness and low-latency performance, with reported 48.5 ms P90 latency.

Production deployments include Morpho, GMX, PancakeSwap, RAILGUN, zkVerify, Lambda and Deutsche Telekom. The enterprise rollout is already underway with multiple institutional engagements in active commercial discussions.

Rezolve believes SQD’s expansion further strengthens its position at the intersection of AI, commerce, payments and institutional digital infrastructure, providing a scalable foundation for AI agents, financial institutions and enterprises that rely on trusted, real-time data.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce infrastructure, enabling retailers, brands, and platforms to deliver intelligent, personalized, and frictionless shopping experiences at scale. Through its proprietary Brain Suite and agentic commerce capabilities, Rezolve Ai is redefining how consumers discover, engage, and transact in the digital economy. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

About Subsquid Labs

Subsquid Labs GmbH is the team behind SQD, the leading onchain data layer. SQD delivers validated, real-time blockchain data across more than 225 networks through a single streaming API. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, SQD serves developers, protocols, enterprises and institutions building the next generation of data-driven digital applications. More at sqd.dev.

Media Contact

Urmee Khan

Global Head of Communications Rezolve Ai

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Rezolve Ai’s strategy, market opportunity, technology capabilities, growth prospects, commercial partnerships and expected benefits of its products and platforms. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.