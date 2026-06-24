Homes for Heroes Foundation Surpasses $2 Million in Grants Supporting Heroes Nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homes for Heroes today announced that the Homes for Heroes Foundation, the organization's charitable arm, has surpassed $2 million in grants awarded nationwide, supporting heroes, families and hero-serving organizations across the country. The milestone reflects the Foundation’s long-standing commitment to supporting those who dedicate their lives to serving others.

Since its founding, the Foundation has supported military members and veterans, firefighters and EMS personnel, law enforcement officers, healthcare professionals, teachers and other community heroes through grants, partnerships and emergency assistance. These efforts have helped fund veteran housing, disaster relief, mental health services, adaptive equipment, educational assistance, family support and long-term recovery programs.

“The Homes for Heroes Foundation was built on a simple belief: heroes deserve support not only for what they do, but for who they are,” said Ruth Johnson, Homes for Heroes Founder & CEO. “Surpassing $2 million in grants reflects the power of an entire community coming together to create lasting impact for heroes nationwide. Every dollar represents a hero, a family or a community that received support when it was needed most, and we are deeply grateful to our network, affiliates and hero clients who make this impact possible.”

The grant that pushed the Foundation beyond the $2 million mark was the final installment of a Legacy Grant commitment to the National Center for Healthy Veterans, an organization focused on helping veterans successfully transition from military service to civilian life through housing, wellness programs, mentorship, job training and community support.

At the same time, the Foundation recently provided support to the families of fallen officers in Chicago, reinforcing its commitment to helping heroes and their loved ones during times of crisis and unimaginable loss.

“The mission of the Homes for Heroes Foundation is more important than ever because the men and women who serve our communities and nation are facing increasing financial, emotional and personal challenges,” said Jay Flynn, Foundation Director. “The Foundation provides critical support and resources to hero nonprofits during times of hardship, reminding these heroes that their sacrifices are seen and appreciated.”

The Foundation’s impact is powered by the Homes for Heroes network. A portion of transactions completed through the Homes for Heroes program helps fund its charitable work through the Circle of Giving, creating ongoing support for heroes and hero-serving organizations nationwide.

As the Foundation celebrates this milestone, leadership says demand for support continues to grow. The organization plans to expand its impact through partnerships, grants and initiatives that support heroes facing hardship, recovery and transition.

To learn more about the Homes for Heroes Foundation, apply for support, or contribute to the mission, visit Homes for Heroes Foundation .

About Homes for Heroes

Founded in 2002, Homes for Heroes is the nation's largest hero savings program, dedicated to providing significant savings and support to the heroes who serve our communities every day. Through its nationwide network of real estate, mortgage, and local business specialists, Homes for Heroes has helped more than 75,000 military personnel, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS professionals, healthcare professionals, and teachers save over $150 million on their real estate transactions. To learn more, visit HomesforHeroes.com .

Homes for Heroes Foundation

The Homes for Heroes Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting heroes and the organizations that serve them. The Foundation provides assistance to hero-serving nonprofits and heroes facing hardship or urgent need. Since its founding, the Foundation has awarded more than $2 million in grants, extending the Homes for Heroes mission of giving back to military personnel, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS professionals, healthcare professionals, and teachers across the country. To learn more, visit HomesforHeroes.com/Foundation .

Contact:

Janice McDill

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312.307.3134