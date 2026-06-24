Response Biomedical Expands Global Diagnostics Portfolio with the Launch of the RAMP Xpress

Expands Response Biomedical beyond acute care into chronic disease and wellness testing

Introduces a next-generation platform for metabolic and inflammatory biomarker testing

Combines speed, portability, and workflow flexibility for diverse clinical laboratory settings



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Response Biomedical Corp. (“Response”), a Canadian leader in rapid response diagnostic solutions, today announced the launch of the RAMP Xpress™, a next-generation diagnostic platform designed to deliver fast, quantitative results for key metabolic and inflammatory biomarkers. The launch reflects Response’s strategy to expand its global diagnostics portfolio through strategic technology collaborations, addressing growing global demand for accessible, high-quality testing solutions.

Response has received Class II medical device licenses from Health Canada for the RAMP Xpress along with the clearance of four tests and their associated controls. This innovative platform is being registered internationally and is a key driver of growth, addressing global diagnostic needs driven by rising chronic disease prevalence, increasing adoption of diagnostic testing, and a growing demand for rapid clinical decision-making.

At launch, the RAMP Xpress will offer four quantitative assays:

RAMP X HbA1c – Diabetes monitoring

– Diabetes monitoring RAMP X CRP (C-Reactive Protein) – Infection and inflammation

– Infection and inflammation RAMP X hsCRP (High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein) – Cardiovascular disease risk assessment

– Cardiovascular disease risk assessment RAMP X MAU (Microalbumin) – Early detection of kidney damage

RAMP Xpress delivers flexibility that meets performance, including compatibility with capillary or venous samples and a variety of anticoagulants, with options to test in either batch or walk-away mode and provide results in as little as 3 minutes. Its compact design supports deployment across a range of clinical applications while maintaining strong performance and lab-quality standards. Response is leveraging the advanced fluorescence technology of the RAMP Xpress to develop a pipeline of new tests with the launch of at least four new assays later this year.

“RAMP Xpress marks a pivotal step in our evolution beyond acute care into chronic disease management,” said Taso Tsonis, CEO, Response Biomedical. “This platform expands our test menu, leverages our global distribution network, and positions us to deliver accessible, high-quality diagnostics where timely clinical decisions matter most.”

Response will pursue a commercial strategy combining competitive analyzer placement with recurring test utilization, supported by regional distribution partnerships. The platform is positioned to expand access to high-quality diagnostics in markets where traditional laboratory solutions may be cost-prohibitive or slow to deliver actionable results. The launch is expected to support near-term revenue growth and strengthen Response’s position in the rapidly evolving diagnostics market.

Contact

Taso Tsonis

Interim CEO and CFO

Phone: +1 604.456.6020

Email: atsonis@responsebio.com

RESPONSE BIOMEDICAL CORP

About Response Biomedical

Response Biomedical Corp. (www.responsebio.com) is a Canadian diagnostic company with more than 30 years of experience developing and commercializing rapid, reliable immunoassay-based testing solutions for near-patient and laboratory settings. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Response provides high-quality diagnostic platforms and tests designed to support timely clinical decision-making when fast, actionable results are critical. Response’s portfolio supports healthcare providers in assessing serious and time-sensitive conditions, with a continued focus on expanding access to diagnostic testing solutions that help guide patient care when answers matter most.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/369d6a13-912e-4fc3-9c97-cacf90f30b73