MIMARU Highlights How International Travelers Are Turning Japan’s Marathons into Family Holidays

TOKYO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIMARU, Japan’s leading apartment hotel brand for families, operated by Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., is highlighting a growing shift in Japan travel: international runners are increasingly turning marathon participation into shared holidays with family members, friends and travel companions.

According to MIMARU, nearly 80 percent of guests staying at its Tokyo Shinjuku property during Tokyo’s well known international Marathon period are race participants. Many travel with companions, transforming what was once a solo sporting trip into a broader group travel experience.

As Japan continues to attract record numbers of international visitors, marathon travel is becoming more than race-day participation. From Tokyo and Kyoto to Osaka and beyond, runners are increasingly using marathon events as the centerpiece of longer holidays that combine sport, sightseeing and time with family and friends.

“For many travelers, the marathon is just one part of the journey,” said Mao Mochizuki, International PR at MIMARU. “One person may be running, but everyone is exploring Japan together. The race becomes a reason to travel, spend time together and experience new places.”

Japan’s marathon calendar has become increasingly attractive to international visitors, combining world-class events with the opportunity to explore some of the country’s most popular destinations.

Run Japan, operated by R-bies Co., Ltd., provides international runners with information and entry access to marathon events across Japan, showcasing the country’s diverse destinations, landscapes and cultural experiences through running.

Tokyo’s well known international marathon takes runners through some of the city's most iconic districts, while the Kyoto Marathon winds past historic temples and shrines, offering a unique blend of tradition, culture, and natural beauty. In Osaka, runners experience the city's famous energy, food culture and enthusiastic local support.

Many travelers extend their stay beyond race weekend, using Japan’s Golden Route, including Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, as a starting point before continuing on to more local destinations and regional experiences across the country, from the coastal scenery of the Shonan International Marathon to the historic landscapes surrounding the Nara Marathon.

The trend reflects a broader shift toward experience-led travel, where visitors build itineraries around meaningful events rather than traditional sightseeing alone. For international travelers, marathon weekends can offer a natural reason to visit Japan, explore multiple cities and experience local culture through both major events and everyday neighborhood life.

Accommodation plays an important role in supporting this style of travel. Apartment-style hotels allow runners and their companions to stay together comfortably, with space to prepare before race day, relax afterward and continue traveling through Japan as a group.

“As travelers look for more memorable and meaningful experiences, marathon travel is becoming a new way to experience Japan,” said Mochizuki. “It’s no longer just about crossing the finish line. It’s about sharing the journey with the people you travel with.”

About MIMARU

MIMARU is an apartment-hotel brand operated by Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., offering spacious accommodations designed for families and groups traveling in Japan. With properties in major destinations including Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, MIMARU provides travelers with apartment-style rooms that make it easier for families and groups to stay together comfortably while exploring Japan.

Website: https://mimaruhotels.com/en/

Related Links:

Run Japan: https://runjapan.jp/

Kyoto Marathon: https://kyoto-marathon.com/en/

Osaka Marathon: https://www.osaka-marathon.com/2026/en/

Nara Marathon: https://www.nara-marathon.jp/lang/en/

Shonan International Marathon: https://www.shonan-kokusai.jp/

Source: Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Media Contact

Mao Mochizuki

Corporate Planning Office

Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

+81-3-5444-3600

info-pr@chm.cigr.co.jp



Glenn Mandel

Firecracker PR for MIMARU

glenn@firecrackerpr.com

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