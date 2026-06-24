MilliporeSigma Announces Hiba Therapeutics as Winner of 2026 North American Advance Biotech Grant

Burlington, Massachusetts, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hiba Therapeutics’ targeted biologics platform aims to address key solid tumor treatment challenges, while limiting systemic toxicity

Grant provides access to MilliporeSigma's technologies, process development expertise and regulatory support to help advance Hiba’s TROIKA platform

MilliporeSigma has awarded more than 40 startups globally through the Advance Biotech Grant program since 2014

Burlington, Massachusetts, June 24, 2026 — MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, today announced Hiba Therapeutics as the winner of the 2026 North American Advance Biotech Grant at the 2026 BIO International Convention.

Boston-based Hiba Therapeutics is developing TROIKA T Cell Engagers, a modular, programmable biologics platform that activates tumor-resident T cells to selectively target and eliminate cancer cells within the tumor microenvironment. The tumor antigen-agnostic platform is being developed for solid tumor indications, with a current focus on lung, head and neck, colorectal, pediatric glioblastoma and pancreatic cancers.



“Hiba Therapeutics represents the kind of bold, science-driven company the Advance Biotech Grant was designed to support,” said Sebastián Arana, Head of Process Solutions for the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “Their TROIKA platform reflects a highly targeted approach with meaningful potential in solid tumors, and we are proud to help provide the technologies, expertise and process development support needed to advance promising science toward scalable manufacturing.”



Hiba Therapeutics’ TROIKA platform combines the precision of T cell therapies with the scalability of biologics. It is designed to address one of oncology's greatest challenges by selectively engaging tumors while limiting the systemic toxicity that can affect other treatment approaches. The platform is also designed to work in combination with existing treatments, including chemotherapy and immune checkpoint regimens, to support deeper and prolonged patient responses.

As part of the grant, Hiba Therapeutics will leverage MilliporeSigma’s innovative products and technologies, including the recently launched CHOZN® Elite Cell Line, a high-performing mammalian expression platform that can support the development and production of complex biologics. The company will also work with MilliporeSigma experts through the M Lab™ Collaboration Center and Emprove® program. M Lab™ Collaboration Centers offer hands-on technical solutions and process optimization, while the Emprove® Program simplifies risk management and regulatory compliance through quality products, detailed documentation, and dedicated support. Together, these resources will support Hiba Therapeutics in scaling its processes, optimize manufacturing, and prepare for future regulatory requirements.

Launched in 2014, the Advance Biotech Grant Program reflects MilliporeSigma’s commitment to helping early-stage biotech companies translate promising science into potential therapies for patients with unmet need. To date, more than 40 companies worldwide have received grants and technical support across a wide range of therapeutic areas including cancer, neurological diseases, and cardiovascular disorders. The company will continue this global effort with upcoming grant awards in Asia-Pacific and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

About the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has more than 27,000 employees and more than 55 total manufacturing and testing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products focused on scientific discovery, biomanufacturing and testing services. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics.

More than 62,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2025, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 21.1 billion in 65 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark “Merck” internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company’s technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. For more information about Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, visit www.emdgroup.com.

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