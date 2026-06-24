Fetch Pet Insurance Voted #1 Best Pet Insurance in the 2026 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fetch Pet Insurance announced today it has been ranked #1 in the 2026 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards for Best Pet Insurance.

Now in its third year, the Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards are decided through a combination of editorial expertise and direct input from pet parents, making the recognition a reflection of valued consumer experiences across the country rather than solely the views of industry insiders.

Fetch Pet Insurance won in large part by offering the most complete coverage available. Every Fetch Pet plan includes the broadest dental coverage of any provider (covering every adult tooth), the only pet insurance that provides 100% reimbursement on thousands of eligible pet medications, and the only provider covering seven common pre-existing conditions for newly adopted pets. Additionally, Fetch Pet Insurance is the only provider that offers 100% money back (up to $1000 per year) on behavioral therapy, 24/7 virtual vet access, boarding fees, vacation cancellation coverage, end-of-life fees, and more. Members can use any veterinarian in the U.S. or Canada (including specialists and emergency clinics) and have access to exclusive discounts on products to keep their pets healthy at no extra cost.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it came from pet parents,” said Paul Guyardo, CEO of Fetch Pet. “Helping them love their dogs and cats longer is our singular focus and guides everything we do.”

Fetch Pet’s commitment to pet health extends far beyond its insurance offerings. Its philanthropic goal is to ensure that more pets in more communities receive the care they need, regardless of the financial circumstances of their families. To date, the company has donated more than $14.5 million to animal welfare through charitable programs and partnerships with shelters and rescue organizations nationwide, and is proud to be America’s #1 pet insurance provider for shelter pets and rescue organizations.

For more information or to view Fetch Pet Insurance plans, please visit FetchPet.com

About Fetch Pet Insurance

Fetch Pet Insurance is a leading tech-enabled pet insurance provider dedicated to helping pet parents give their dogs and cats longer, healthier lives. Fetch Pet distinguishes itself by offering the most complete protection in North America, covering more types of injuries and illnesses than any other provider.

In addition, Fetch Pet is the only provider to offer 100% reimbursement on thousands of qualifying medications through Fetch Pet Rx and $1,500+ in savings on brands committed to pet well-being through its exclusive Fetch Deals program.

A mission-driven approach is also a key differentiator. From donating over $14.5 million to shelter partners to supporting pets impacted by natural disasters to helping expand Project Street Vet from a one-city initiative to a presence in nine communities across the country, Fetch Pet is committed to helping pets get the healthcare they need, regardless of their parents' financial circumstances.

Learn more about how Fetch Pet Insurance is redefining what it means to protect pets at fetchpet.com.

Fetch Pet insurance policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (d/b/a Fetch Pet Insurance, Fetch Pet Insurance Services in New York and British Columbia, Fetch Insurance in Nebraska, Fetch Pet Insurance Services, LLC in Michigan, North Dakota, New Mexico and California) CA license # 0F60627 and underwritten by AXIS Insurance Company, an Illinois Corporation, in the U.S. and AXIS Reinsurance Company (Canadian Branch) in Canada. For more information, visit fetchpet.com.

Media Contact:

Kara De los Reyes

Pace Public Relations

Kara@pacepublicrelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c44f250d-0ef0-4be9-b731-432db57844bb