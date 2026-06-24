EchoIQ Strengthens Leadership Team and Clinical Advisory Network to Accelerate Next Phase of Commercial Growth and U.S. FDA Initiatives

Matthew Dodds appointed Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 30 years of healthcare, medical technology, capital markets, corporate development and investor relations experience

Dr. Vinod Thourani appointed Clinical Advisor, adding one of the world's leading structural heart and valve disease specialists to Echo IQ's growing network of key opinion leaders





SYDNEY, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI and Medical Technology Company Echo IQ Limited (ASX: EIQ) ("Echo IQ" or "the Company") today announced two key appointments to its executive leadership team and broader clinical advisory network to support the next phase of commercial growth for its EchoSolv platform, expand its presence within the U.S. healthcare market and advance regulatory initiatives with the U.S. FDA. Matthew Dodds has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective 24 June 2026, and Dr. Vinod Thourani, internationally recognised as one of the foremost authorities in structural heart disease, heart valve therapies and cardiovascular surgery, has been appointed Clinical Advisor.

Management commentary:

Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Dustin Haines said: “These appointments significantly strengthen both the commercial and clinical foundations of Echo IQ as we continue executing our growth strategy in the U.S. Matthew brings a rare combination of healthcare operating experience, strategic leadership, capital markets expertise and investor engagement capability. During his more than 30-year career, Matthew has worked across Wall Street, Johnson & Johnson and LivaNova, providing Echo IQ with an executive who understands not only how to build and scale medical technology businesses, but also how to effectively communicate value to high-profile U.S. investors and strategic partners. As we continue expanding our commercial footprint and evaluating strategic opportunities in the U.S. healthcare sector and more broadly, Matthew's experience will be invaluable.

We are excited to welcome Dr. Vinod Thourani as a Clinical Advisor. Vinod is widely regarded as one of the world's leading experts in structural heart disease and valve therapies, with an exceptional reputation across both the clinical and academic cardiovascular communities. His appointment further strengthens our already impressive network of key opinion leaders and complements the Company's existing relationships with internationally recognised clinicians, including Dr. Philippe Genereux, reinforcing the growing interest from leading cardiovascular specialists in the role artificial intelligence can play in improving disease detection and patient outcomes.

Together, these appointments further position Echo IQ to accelerate commercial adoption, deepen engagement with leading healthcare institutions and continue building a world-class cardiovascular AI platform."

Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Matthew Dodds added: "I am excited to join Echo IQ at an important stage in the Company's evolution. Echo IQ has built a differentiated platform addressing major unmet needs in cardiovascular care and sits at the intersection of artificial intelligence, clinical workflow and scalable healthcare technology. I look forward to working with Dustin, the Board and the broader team to help build the financial, strategic and commercial infrastructure required for the Company's next phase of growth."

Bio for Matthew Dodds, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Dodds joins Echo IQ with more than 30 years of experience across healthcare, medical technology, capital markets, corporate development, strategy, investor relations, business development and public company leadership. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & IT at LivaNova PLC, where he was a member of the executive leadership team and held responsibility for corporate development, investor relations, corporate communications, enterprise IT and strategic initiatives. Prior to LivaNova, Mr. Dodds served as Vice President, Strategic Planning for Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices, helping lead strategic planning, business development and investor relations initiatives across one of the world's largest medical technology businesses. Earlier in his career, Mr. Dodds spent more than two decades on Wall Street as a leading medical technology equity research analyst, including serving as Americas Sector Head of Healthcare Equity Research at Citigroup. During this period, he advised institutional investors on many of the world's largest healthcare and medical device companies, developing extensive relationships across the global healthcare investment community. Mr. Dodds earned his Bachelor of Science degree in industrial management from Carnegie Mellon University.

Bio for Dr. Vinod Thourani

Dr. Thourani currently serves as the Bernie Marcus Chairman of the Department of Cardiovascular Surgery at Piedmont Healthcare and the Marcus Heart and Vascular and Valve Center of the Piedmont Heart Institute in Atlanta, Georgia, where he also serves as Surgical Director of the Structural Center of Excellence. Dr. Thourani has held numerous leadership positions across the global cardiovascular community, including Past President of the Heart Valve Society, Past President of the Southern Thoracic Surgical Association and Past President of the South Atlantic Cardiovascular Society. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and as its Treasurer, while also holding leadership positions with the International Society of Minimally Invasive Cardiothoracic Surgery, the American College of Cardiology and multiple international cardiovascular organisations. He has authored more than 620 peer-reviewed publications and serves as Principal Investigator or Steering Committee member across numerous landmark structural heart and valve disease clinical trials. Dr. Thourani is widely regarded as one of the leading clinical voices in the diagnosis and treatment of structural heart disease and valvular disorders globally.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Echo IQ Limited.

Investor Inquiries: Dustin Haines Jeremy Feffer Chief Executive Officer Managing Director Echo IQ LifeSci Advisors dustin.haines@echoiq.ai P: 212-915-2568 jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com

ABOUT ECHO IQ

Echo IQ uses AI-driven technology and proprietary software to improve decision making in Cardiology. The company is based in Sydney, Australia.