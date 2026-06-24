TTEC’s Latest Customer Strategist Journal Examines Seven Shifts Reshaping Customer Experience in the AI Era

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer expectations are changing faster than many organizations can adapt as AI raises the bar for personalization, speed, and trust. TTEC, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience (CX), today announced the release of the latest issue of Customer Strategist Journal, “CX Under Pressure,” which spotlights the forces reshaping CX and the strategic shifts brands must make to remain competitive.

The issue's cover story, “The State of CX: A New Era Needs New Rules: 7 Shifts Every Brand Must Make to Survive the CX Evolution,” identifies seven shifts driving changes in customer expectations, AI adoption, privacy concerns, and service delivery.

AI Pressures Are Forcing Shifts in CX

“Every generation of business is defined by a shift that changes how companies connect with people. Today, that shift is happening in customer experience,” said Ken Tuchman, chairman and CEO of TTEC. “AI is raising expectations faster than most organizations realize. Winning brands are redefining the relationship between people, technology, and trust.”

In her editor's note, Customer Strategist Journal Editor-in-Chief Elizabeth Glagowski compares today's CX environment to a ticking time bomb, with leaders racing to navigate AI adoption, rising customer expectations, workforce challenges, and cost pressures before business performance, customer loyalty, and brand reputation suffer.

Topics Explored in this Issue

Read the Full Issue

The full digital edition of Customer Strategist Journal: “CX Under Pressure” can be found here.

About Customer Strategist Journal

Customer Strategist Journal is a thought leadership publication that explores the trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of customer experience. Through research, expert analysis, and real-world insights, the publication helps business leaders navigate an increasingly complex CX landscape and create stronger connections with customers.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC’s outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-generation digital technology, the Company’s TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company also delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back-office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, TTEC’s singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company’s employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit https://ttec.com.

Media Contact

meredith.matthews@ttec.com

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