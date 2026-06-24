Asia Broadband Opens Guadalajara Office to Strengthen Operations Near Its Etzatlán Gold and Silver Processing Plant

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce the opening of the Company's new offices in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. This move is designed to strengthen the Company’s regional operations presence in Mexico, as AABB moves forward in implementing strategic growth initiatives.

The decision to open offices in Guadalajara stems primarily from the strategic location of the Company's Etzatlán gold and silver processing plant, as well as the significance of Guadalajara as a major commercial, financial, administrative, and logistics hub in Mexico. The new office will act as a regional support center for the Company's Mexican operations, enabling the Company to coordinate efforts and communications between management, plant operation, suppliers, technical services, advisors, and business partners.

AABB feels that having an office in Guadalajara will be of great benefit as the Company advances its Etzatlán processing plant initiatives and infrastructure development. The office will help coordinate administrative and operational functions including procurement, accounting, personnel, logistics, documentation, and other administrative functions.

“This is an important step in improving our foundation in Mexico,” commented Company management. “Guadalajara provides us with an excellent strategic base of operations that is located very close to our Etzatlán plant, while also giving us access to many professional services and administrative functions in addition to a great pool of talent. As we continue developing our precious metals platform, our Guadalajara office gives us greater flexibility and efficiency.”

The Company will continue to issue announcements about its progress at the Etzatlán plant and other precious metals operations.



About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG and AABBS mine-to-token gold and silver-backed cryptocurrencies within its own proprietary GoldAxis Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:

General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.aabbgmine2token.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-744-4785

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.