Grocery Outlet Launches 16th Annual ‘Independence from Hunger’ Campaign, Expands Impact Through Feeding America® Partnership

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of its 16th annual ‘Independence from Hunger’ (IFH) food drive, the Company’s signature campaign to help end food insecurity in local communities. Taking place from June 24th through July 31st, the campaign will collect in-store and online donations, as well as offer pre-made bags of nonperishable food for donation at Grocery Outlet stores nationwide.

This year, Grocery Outlet is expanding the reach of IFH through a new partnership with Feeding America, allowing customers to donate online to support hunger-relief efforts on a national scale. All online donations will be evenly split between the Alameda County, L.A. Regional, Oregon and Central Pennsylvania food banks. In-store donations will continue to benefit Feeding America network members, including local food banks and partner agencies, reinforcing Grocery Outlet’s community-driven approach to giving back.

“Independence from Hunger reflects the heart of who we are as a company,” said Jason Potter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Grocery Outlet. “This campaign brings together our Independent Operators, customers, and partners around a shared goal with real local impact – helping families put food on the table. By expanding online giving through Feeding America, we’re making it even easier for customers to support their communities.”

To further amplify awareness and engagement, Grocery Outlet will also debut a first-of-its-kind, four-day national livestream event during the IFH campaign. The livestream will feature real-time donation challenges, giveaways, local store spotlights, and personal stories from Independent Operators across the country, highlighting the grassroots impact of the campaign in communities nationwide.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service, nearly 48 million people, including 14.1 million children, faced hunger in 2024 (1 in 7 individuals, 1 in 5 children). *

Since the launch of Independence from Hunger in 2011, Grocery Outlet and its Independent Operators have helped raise more than $30 million to support local food agencies across the country.

Customers can make a difference by participating in one of the following ways:

Give $5, Get $5: Donate $5 or more in a single transaction in-store or online and receive a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more.

Donate $5 or more in a single transaction in-store or online and receive a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more. Purchase a pre-made food bag: Each bag contains an assortment of groceries selected by a local food agency and can be placed in a collection bin at the front of the store.

Each bag contains an assortment of groceries selected by a local food agency and can be placed in a collection bin at the front of the store. Donate at the register: Donations will benefit that store’s local food agency partner.

Donations will benefit that store’s local food agency partner. Donate online: Visit GroceryOutlet.com/Donate to contribute through Grocery Outlet’s partnership with Feeding America, supporting hunger-relief efforts nationwide.





About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a growth-oriented extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 540 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Nevada, Idaho, North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Alabama, Delaware and Kentucky.

About Feeding America®

Rooted in the voices of neighbors facing hunger, Feeding America® unites the country to ensure everyone has access to food and a thriving future. We support tens of millions of people as part of a nationwide network of 250+ food banks, 20+ statewide food bank associations, 10+ regional co-ops and 60,000+ agency partners, food pantries and meal programs. Powered by leaders and volunteers embedded in local communities, we are one of the nation’s most effective food distribution systems to drive immediate impact today—and a catalyst for long-term change through advocating for legislation that improves food security and work to address its factors. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, acting united with unwavering commitment to provide nourishing food and work to end hunger at its roots so everyone can live fuller, healthier lives.

Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

Media Contact:

Kyle Noble, knoble@cfgo.com

*Rabbitt, M.P., Reed-Jones, M., Hales, L.J., Suttles, S., & Burke, M.P. (2025). Household food security in the United States in 2024 (Report No. ERR-358). U.S. Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service.