Respiree Appoints Patty Riskind as Chair of the Board of Directors





HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Respiree, a leading AI-driven healthcare company advancing predictive cardiorespiratory monitoring and proactive care, announced today the appointment of Patty Riskind as Chair of its Board of Directors.

A highly respected healthcare technology leader, entrepreneur, and board member, Riskind brings decades of experience scaling healthcare SaaS, analytics, and AI companies through periods of rapid growth and transformation. Most recently, she led the healthcare division at AvePoint, a global data security and governance SaaS company. Previously, she served as Board Chair and CEO of Orbita, a conversational AI, generative AI, and machine learning company focused on automating healthcare workflows. Prior to Orbita, Riskind established and led the global healthcare division at Qualtrics, growing revenue from $14 million to over $62 million in two years.

“Patty's extensive experience building and scaling healthcare technology companies, combined with her deep expertise in AI, digital health, and patient experience, will be invaluable as we continue expanding our global footprint,” said Dr. Gurpreet Singh, Founder and CEO of Respiree. “We look forward to benefiting from her expertise as we advance our mission to improve patient outcomes through predictive healthcare.”

Riskind added, “I've spent my career at the intersection of technology, data, and patient care, and Respiree represents the best of what's possible when clinical rigor meets real AI innovation. I look forward to working with Gurpreet and the Respiree board to accelerate their U.S. expansion and bring this technology to more patients and health systems worldwide.”

Earlier in her career, Riskind served as Chief Client Experience Officer at Press Ganey Associates, where she was responsible for a $385 million business and helped guide the company through its public offering and subsequent privatization. She also founded PatientImpact, the first healthcare-focused e-survey SaaS company, which was acquired by Press Ganey in 2009.

Riskind currently serves on the board of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the Kellogg Healthcare Advisory Council, and as an advisor to IntusCare. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from Brown University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Respiree

Respiree™ is an AI/ML health tech company building state-of-the-art clinically-validated artificial intelligence (AI) for managing disease progression across healthcare’s care continuum. The 1Bio™ platform by Respiree™ uses data from the EHR and its proprietary US-patented and FDA-cleared sensors to longitudinal measure and track disease progression. Respiree™ is now available in U.S., Australia and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Respiree™ is CE marked, has received regulatory clearances in Australia from the Therapeutics Goods Administration and has received the 510k clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For more information, visit www.respiree.com.

Media Enquiries

Evangeline Fu

Respiree Pte Ltd

Email: evangeline@respiree.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ceb9561-efba-4748-9eb9-8c578151e83b