SIA Launches Staffing Confidence Index, A New Measure of Staffing Executive Confidence

Mountain View, California, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions, today announced the launch of the SIA Staffing Confidence Index, a new forward-looking benchmark that measures executive sentiment and signals directional shifts in the staffing industry.

The SIA Staffing Confidence Index provides a structured measure of how staffing leaders are experiencing current business conditions and how they expect the market to change in the months ahead. Similar in concept to widely followed measures such as the Consumer Confidence Index, it translates executive sentiment into a consistent signal that can be tracked over time.

“The staffing industry has never had a recurring benchmark dedicated specifically to measuring executive confidence,” said SIA President Ursula Williams. “In a market where conditions can shift quickly, leaders need signals to help them identify changes in direction early. SIA is uniquely positioned to introduce and lead that benchmark. The SIA Staffing Confidence Index reflects our commitment to providing forward-looking insight that helps leaders anticipate change rather than simply react to it.”

The Staffing Confidence Index is built from SIA’s recurring Pulse survey of US staffing firms, which tracks recent performance, market conditions, and operating trends, with a focus on:

Gross margin

Bill rate

New orders

It incorporates both net changes over the past three months and expectations for the next six months, combining responses into a single directional index. Unlike a traditional revenue forecast, the SIA Staffing Confidence Index is designed to detect shifts in confidence rather than predict exact revenue outcomes.

SIA has collected the underlying data since February 2020. In back-testing, the SIA Staffing Confidence Index demonstrated a strong statistical relationship with year-over-year staffing revenue performance six months later, reinforcing its role as a leading market signal.

The SIA Staffing Confidence Index complements SIA’s other industry measurement tools:

The SIA | Bullhorn Staffing Indicator, which tracks current revenue performance

SIA’s Staffing Industry Forecasts, which project future revenue levels

By focusing specifically on executive expectations and psychology, the SIA Staffing Confidence Index adds a new forward-looking dimension to SIA’s market analysis.

SIA will publish the Staffing Confidence Index every other month as a recurring industry benchmark.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.

SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem. This includes staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists. And the technological aspect encompasses options such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne. A brand of Crain Communications, a leading business news and information company, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in London, UK.

About Crain Communications

Crain Communications is a leading business news and information company with a portfolio of 24 media brands that provide indispensable coverage and data for professionals globally and across sectors, including advertising, automotive, finance, healthcare, staffing, and workforce solutions. Many of Crain’s brands are the most influential media properties in the industries and communities they serve, including Ad Age, Automotive News, Pensions & Investments, Modern Healthcare, Staffing Industry Analysts, as well as Crain’s regional business brands. For more than a century, our dedication to deep sector expertise and journalistic integrity has enabled us to provide trusted insights across all our platforms, empowering today’s business leaders to make industry-shaping decisions. To learn more about Crain Communications, visit crain.com.

Contact Info



Lindsey McKee

lindsey.mckee@staffingindustry.com

+1 650-390-6224