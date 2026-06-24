OFA Group Launches Commercial Version of QikBIM AI Platform, Opening Global Access to AI-Powered BIM Automation

Commercial Release Marks Transition from Pilot Program to Full Market Deployment

TORRANCE, Calif., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL) ("OFA" or the "Company"), an AI-driven architecture and technology company, today announced the official commercial launch of the QikBIM™ AI Platform, making its next-generation Building Information Modeling ("BIM") automation system publicly available to architects, engineers, developers, contractors and design professionals worldwide through a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

The launch represents a major milestone in OFA's AI commercialization strategy, transitioning QikBIM from successful pilot deployments and industry testing into a fully commercial product designed for broad adoption across the Architecture, Engineering and Construction ("AEC") industry.

The platform is now available through QikBIM.com, offering both a free trial and an unlimited commercial subscription plan.

Transforming Traditional BIM Workflows

QikBIM leverages proprietary artificial intelligence to automate many of the most labor-intensive stages of BIM production, enabling users to generate coordinated architectural drawings, structural plans, intelligent BIM models, and documentation packages that support the permitting process in hours rather than weeks.

Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing industry workflows, the platform supports Revit-compatible outputs and multiple industry-standard export formats, allowing architecture and engineering firms to accelerate project delivery while reducing production costs and improving coordination accuracy.

Current commercial capabilities include:

AI-generated architectural drawings

Automated structural plans

Intelligent parametric BIM models

Permit-level documentation

Automated clash detection

Revit, IFC and DWG export compatibility

The Company expects additional AI-powered Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) generation capabilities to be introduced in future platform updates.

Expanding OFA's Recurring Software Revenue Model

Unlike traditional architectural consulting services, QikBIM is delivered through a recurring subscription model, allowing customers worldwide to access OFA's AI technology through the cloud without engaging the Company for individual design projects.

The commercial launch expands OFA's business beyond professional architectural services and represents an important step toward establishing a scalable software revenue platform serving the global AEC industry.

"We believe artificial intelligence will fundamentally change how buildings are designed," said Larry Wong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OFA Group.

"Today's commercial launch transforms QikBIM from an innovative technology into a globally accessible software platform. Our objective is not simply to improve BIM production—we aim to redefine the speed, efficiency and economics of the entire design workflow."

Built for the Next Generation of Digital Construction

According to the Company, QikBIM addresses long-standing inefficiencies in BIM production by reducing repetitive modeling tasks, improving interdisciplinary coordination, and accelerating the path from conceptual design to construction documentation.

The platform is designed for:

Architectural firms

Structural engineers

Developers

Contractors

Design-build companies

BIM consultants

Construction technology professionals





By significantly reducing manual drafting and coordination work, OFA believes QikBIM can help users shorten project delivery timelines while improving design consistency and productivity.

Strengthening OFA's AI Technology Ecosystem

The commercial launch of QikBIM represents another milestone in OFA's strategy of developing proprietary AI technologies for the architecture, engineering and construction sector.

The Company believes AI-enabled software platforms have the potential to complement its traditional architectural practice while creating scalable, recurring software revenue opportunities that extend beyond project-based services.

As adoption expands, OFA intends to continue enhancing QikBIM through additional AI capabilities, expanded automation features, and broader integration with digital construction workflows.

About OFA Group

OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL), through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, provides comprehensive architectural design and fit-out services for commercial and residential buildings. The Company is also developing proprietary artificial intelligence technologies designed to transform architectural planning, BIM automation, and digital construction workflows. By combining architectural expertise with AI-driven software solutions, OFA seeks to improve efficiency, scalability, and innovation across the global Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-lookingstatements.. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “appear,” “project,” “estimate,” “hope,” “intend,” “target,” “forecast,” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected capabilities, adoption, commercialization, market acceptance, future development, revenue opportunities, customer growth, product enhancements, and business strategy relating to the QikBIM platform. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including market acceptance of the Company's AI technologies, customer adoption rates, competitive developments, technological challenges, regulatory changes, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact

Investor Relations

OFA Group

Email: info@ofagroup.com

Website: www.ofagroup.com