200 Inches Instead of a 75-Inch TV: Dangbei Takes Up to 37 % Off Its 4K Laser Projectors for Prime Day – Right in Time for the Big Football Summer





BERLIN, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s that summer again, when half of Germany gathers around the same screen come evening. The decisive matches are approaching, gardens are filling up – and the question in the living room is suddenly no longer “Which channel?” but “How big can we get the picture?” Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, answers it for Amazon Prime Day with a clear offer: from 24 to 26 June 2026, its two flagship projectors, the MP1 Max and DBOX02, are better value than ever exclusively on Amazon.de – with up to 37 % off and savings of up to €710.

The timing is more than a seasonal reflex. A 75-inch TV in Germany still costs four figures, hangs on the wall as a fixed black rectangle – and is still too small when the big match is on with friends. A Dangbei laser projector throws a razor-sharp image of up to 200 inches onto any free wall, then disappears again once the evening is over. Not a piece of furniture that dominates the room, but a big screen you switch on only when you need it. A watch party – in your own living room or out on the terrace, with the whole team on the sofa.

Everyday life shows just how useful that is for German living rooms: streaming is spread across a dozen apps, sport jumps from service to service, and an ordinary Friday evening turns into movie night at short notice. A fixed TV stops where the wall stops. A projector is where things only start to get interesting.

Dangbei DBOX02 – 4K ALPD Laser Projector with Google TV and Netflix

The bestseller – bright enough for long June evenings





The DBOX02 is Dangbei’s best-selling home-cinema projector – and exactly the right device for long, bright June evenings. Its 4K ALPD laser light source delivers up to 2,450 ISO lumens and a sharp image of up to 200 inches, bright enough to follow the match even with the curtains only half-drawn. Google TV and officially licensed Netflix are built in – no extra streaming stick, no cable clutter. After the afternoon kick-off comes the evening film, and the next morning the kids’ series, all from the same device.

Prime Day price: €999 (RRP €1,439 – 31 %, a saving of €440)

See it on Amazon.de: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0D25MPKZN

Dangbei MP1 Max – 4K Projector with Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED

The reference model – colours as the director intended





The MP1 Max is Dangbei’s reference model – built for anyone who notices when a colour is even slightly off. Its hybrid light engine of tri-laser and LED produces 3,100 ISO lumens and covers around 110 % of the BT.2020 colour space with a ΔE below 1. In practice, that means the green of the pitch and the colour of every kit reach the wall exactly as broadcast. Native 4K resolution, HDR10+ and Blu-ray 3D support round it out, along with Google TV and licensed Netflix. Anyone building a serious home cinema that stays brilliant even in daylight will find here the best Dangbei currently makes.

Prime Day price: €1,189 (RRP €1,899 – 37 %, a saving of €710)

See it on Amazon.de: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0F43KYRJX

For outdoors: Dangbei Freedo – Portable 1080p Projector with Battery





Not every summer evening happens in the living room. The Freedo brings the big picture to wherever the celebration is: 1080p resolution, 450 ISO lumens and a built-in battery for around 2.5 hours – enough for a full match, including extra time. Its 165° gimbal stand aims the image at a garden wall, a tent roof or the side of the house, with no power outlet needed nearby. Google TV and licensed Netflix are on board here too.

Prime Day price: €339 (RRP €499 – 32 %, a saving of €160)

See it on Amazon.de: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0DQXNWT2B

Prime Day deals at a glance (24–26 June)

Model RRP Prime Day price You save Discount Dangbei MP1 Max €1,899 €1,189 €710 37% Dangbei DBOX02 €1,439 €999 €440 31% Dangbei Freedo €499 €339 €160 32%

All prices in euros on Amazon.de. Offers valid from 24 to 26 June 2026, while Prime Day stocks last.

Availability

The offers are available exclusively in the Dangbei Store on Amazon.de from 24 to 26 June 2026, while stocks last. Full product details and technical specifications can be found at https://us.dangbei.com/.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium provider of smart entertainment solutions, specialising in home and portable projectors. Trusted by more than 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei pairs advanced projection hardware – including ALPD laser and hybrid tri-laser + LED light engines – with intuitive software to deliver immersive viewing experiences in everyday living rooms and small spaces. The company’s projectors were showcased at CES 2026 and have been featured by leading technology publications worldwide.

Media Contact

Dangbei PR Team

Email: pr@dangbei.com

Web: https://us.dangbei.com/

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