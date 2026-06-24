ZEVERRA Introduces the First Gemstone with a Lifetime Guarantee — Outperforming Diamond in Brilliance and Fire

ZURICH, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEVERRA, the engineered gemstone brand from Mephexus Group, has launched with a proposition no other stone brand has offered: a lifetime guarantee against scratching, clouding, and loss of brilliance. The guarantee is not limited by time, does not require renewal, and covers the stone for as long as the owner holds it.





The company says the guarantee is possible because of the stone's material properties. ZEVERRA stones are engineered from silicon carbide — a crystalline compound that measures 9.25 on the Mohs hardness scale, placing it between sapphire (9) and diamond (10). At this hardness, the stone resists the daily micro-abrasion that causes softer stones to develop surface haze and lose their optical performance over time.

On optical performance, ZEVERRA stones record a refractive index of 2.65 compared to diamond's 2.42, meaning they capture and return more light to the eye. Their dispersion — the property that produces visible spectral fire — measures 0.104, more than twice the 0.044 of a natural diamond. In practical terms, a ZEVERRA stone produces more brilliance and more colour flash than a diamond of equivalent size and cut.

"A stone that outperforms on the metrics that matter and is guaranteed for life — that changes the conversation about what a gemstone should be," said Dimitrios Pliatsios, CEO of Mephexus Group.

Each ZEVERRA stone ships with a proprietary metal certificate card — engraved with a unique serial number and QR code. Owners scan the code to register their stone and activate the lifetime guarantee through the brand's verification portal at zeverra.com.

ZEVERRA stones are featured in fine jewelry by Luce di Monti, the group's premium jewelry brand, with pieces available across the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Media Contact

Mateusz Kijewski

Mephexus Group | press@zeverra.com | zeverra.com

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