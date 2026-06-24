The Listing opens FPL/USDT spot trading to international fans, artists, and creators, connecting a worldwide audience to the Fanpla ecosystem





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform serving over 12 million registered users, will list Fanpla (FPL), the core digital asset of the Web3 fan ecosystem developed by the Fanpla Group. FPL/USDT spot trading opens on June 25, 2026, marking the token's first listing on a global exchange and bringing one of Japan's most globally followed entertainment economies within reach of XT Exchange's worldwide user base.

Built on Polygon, Fanpla is designed as a foundational token connecting ticketing, digital collectibles, and official merchandise across the Fanpla ecosystem. By opening FPL to a global market, XT Exchange gives international fans a direct on-ramp to experiences that have historically been limited by language, payment methods, and regional restrictions, extending the reach of Japanese entertainment content to communities that have long supported it from a distance.

Listing overview

Exchange XT Exchange Digital asset Fanpla Ticker FPL Blockchain Polygon Trading pair FPL / USDT Listing date June 25, 2026, at 10:00 AM UTC



Trading start time and further details will be published through XT Exchange's official announcement channels.

Entertainment has become one of the most powerful forces drawing new participants into Web3, as fan communities look for more direct and durable ways to engage with the artists and content they love. Fanpla is built to turn one-time activities, from joining a fan club, to collecting merchandise, into ongoing participation, using blockchain to let fan engagement circulate as shared value across a connected ecosystem. The listing on XT Exchange establishes the first global venue where that value can be accessed and traded.

From XT Exchange’s perspective, the listing of Fanpla reflects the growing role of entertainment, creators, and fan communities in the next stage of Web3 adoption. By opening access to FPL/USDT spot trading, XT Exchange is helping international users connect more directly with Japan’s fan economy while supporting a broader shift toward real-world communities moving on-chain. The listing also aligns with XT Exchange’s continued focus on building trusted, accessible trading infrastructure for assets tied to real user demand and global cultural participation.

“This listing on XT Exchange is the starting point for the global fan ecosystem we are building,” said Masayoshi Goto, CEO of Fanpla AG, the Swiss entity responsible for the international listing of Fanpla. “The relationship between artists and fans has already expanded beyond borders. FPL is designed to carry that passion as continuous, shared value, letting fans around the world support the artists they love more directly.”

By bringing FPL to a global audience, XT Exchange continues to broaden the range of real-world economies its users can access, from tokenized assets to the creator and entertainment sectors now moving on-chain. XT Exchange's vision, Xplore Crypto, Trade with Trust, guides every market it opens, with the goal of connecting global communities to the assets that matter to them through a secure and intuitive trading experience.

About XT Exchange

Founded in 2018, XT Exchange is a leading global digital asset trading platform, serving over 12 million registered users, with an ecosystem reach exceeding 40 million. XT Exchange supports 1,300+ tokens and 1,300+ trading pairs, offering a wide range of trading options. including spot, margin, and futures, alongside a secure RWA (Real World Assets) marketplace. Guided by the vision “Xplore Crypto, Trade with Trust,” the platform strives to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

About Fanpla (FPL)

Fanpla (FPL) is the core digital asset of the Web3 fan ecosystem promoted by the Fanpla Group. It is designed as a common foundation connecting ticketing, digital collectibles, and official merchandise, with the goal of evolving the relationship between artists and fans from one-time consumption into ongoing participation. Fanpla AG (Zug, Switzerland; established 2025) is responsible for the international listing of the token. Learn more at https://fanpla.ch/ and https://project.fanpla.co.jp/en/whitepaper/ .

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any digital asset or related product. Digital asset trading involves significant risk, including price volatility, liquidity risk, and technology risk. This announcement is not intended for distribution, publication, or marketing in the United States, the European Union, the European Economic Area, or any jurisdiction where such activity is restricted or prohibited by applicable law. Availability of services and features may vary by jurisdiction. Listing dates, details, token features, and related plans are subject to change. Information regarding Fanpla is provided by Fanpla AG and available at https://fanpla.ch/ and https://project.fanpla.co.jp/en/whitepaper/ . For authoritative information, please refer to Fanpla AG’s official communications.

Media contact

Bella

press@xt.com

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