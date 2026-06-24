BrewDog and Tilray Beer Are Ready to Pour the World’s Biggest Bar Tab — £1 Million of Free Pints

Jersey on. Crew ready. If England, Scotland or the U.S. reaches the final, fans can head straight to participating BrewDog pubs1 and Tilray-owned brewpubs2 across the U.S. to claim up to two free pints before the £1 million bar tab runs out.





NEW YORK and ELLON, United Kingdom, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottish brewer BrewDog, owned by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is proving to be a fan-favourite destination for sports watch parties with big screens, cold pints and match-day energy on tap. BrewDog bars are bringing fans together for a summer of live sport watch parties and are announcing plans to celebrate a major global football milestone with what could be the world’s biggest bar tab — £1 million in free pints — if England, Scotland or the United States reaches the final of the world’s biggest football tournament. This promotion is not affiliated with, sponsored by, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any international football governing body, team, federation, league or tournament.

Irwin Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tilray Brands, said, “Sport has an extraordinary ability to unite people across communities, cultures and nations through moments of pride and shared celebration — and great bars have always been places where fans come together to enjoy the match, share great conversations and raise a beer or two. This promotion reflects the strength of Tilray Brands’ beverage platform and our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that positively impact the communities where we operate. If England, Scotland or the United States reaches the final on football’s biggest world stage, we are ready to help fans celebrate together across our participating pubs and brewpubs and continue building brands and occasions that bring people together over sport, great bars and great beer.”

The celebration kicks in if any one of the eligible national teams — England, Scotland or the United States — reaches the final of the world’s biggest football tournament. Once activated, BrewDog will open a £1 million bar tab from 20 July, the day after the final match. Fans wearing an eligible team jersey can claim up to two free pints per person, on a first-come, first-served basis, while pints last at participating Tilray-owned BrewDog pubs, excluding franchised BrewDog bars, and at participating Tilray-owned brewpubs, including SweetWater Brewing, 10 Barrel Brewing, Blue Point Brewery, Breckenridge Brewery, Montauk Brewing, and Terrapin. Fans should get their jerseys ready now, rally their crew and be ready to move fast if one of the eligible teams reaches the final.

From BrewDog pubs to Tilray’s broader craft beverage venues, the bar tab is designed for the kind of celebration sports fans live for — packed pubs, team colours, cold pints and one massive reason to cheer — with BrewDog bars continuing to build their role as go-to destinations to watch sporting events all summer long.

Beyond football, participating BrewDog bars will be activating watch parties and big-screen moments around major sporting occasions throughout the summer, including auto-racing in July and August, major golf tournaments in July, the return of top flight football in August, and world-class tennis tournaments, with the biggest matches shown across participating venues.

Terms & Conditions

The promotion will be activated only if England, Scotland or the United States men’s national team reaches the final of the 2026 international men’s football tournament in North America. If activated, the £1 million bar tab will open from 20 July, the day after the final match. This promotion is not affiliated with, sponsored by, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with FIFA or any other international football governing body, team, federation, league or tournament. The £1 million bar tab will be opened by BrewDog and redeemable at participating Tilray-owned BrewDog pubs only in Scotland, England, Ireland, and Las Vegas, excluding franchised BrewDog bars, and is redeemable at participating Tilray-owned brewpubs, including SweetWater Brewing, 10 Barrel Brewing, Blue Point Brewing, Breckenridge Brewery, Montauk Brewing, and Terrapin. Ohio BrewDog bars and Tilray-owned bars in Oregon are not included in participation due to local laws. Fans must be wearing an England, Scotland or U.S. team jersey at the time of redemption. Redemption is limited to two free pints per person. Free pints are available on a first-come, first-served basis while funds and stocks last. Offer is subject to availability, applicable local laws and venue participation; no cash alternative; valid government-issued ID may be required; please drink responsibly. Participants must meet the legal drinking age requirements in the country or region where redemption takes place. Additional terms, timing, participating locations and redemption details may apply and will be announced if the promotion begins. Further details on the terms and conditions and participating locations can be found on the terms and conditions page on Tilray.com and on BrewDog.com.

About BrewDog

BrewDog, the #1 craft beer brand in the UK, has always had one mission: making people as passionate about great beer as we are.

From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007. Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars and distribution across multiple international markets. BrewDog’s future will continue to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDog on social media.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Tilray Brands Contacts:

Media

news@tilray.com

Investor Relations

investors@tilray.com

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1 Participation includes Tilray-owned BrewDog brewpubs only – does not included franchise locations or BrewDog in Ohio due to local laws.

2 Participation does not include Tilray-owned brewpubs in Oregon due to local laws.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96e2210c-e726-4d84-a8de-85ea77886918