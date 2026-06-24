Comscore Announces Partnership with Amazon DSP to Expand Content Addressability to Drive Campaign Performance

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced a strategic integration making Proximic by Comscore contextual and ID-free Predictive Audience segments available natively in Amazon DSP. Advertisers can now activate privacy-forward, high-performance targeting across CTV and web and mobile inventory, driving incremental, non-endemic reach and measurable outcomes through seamless execution.

The capability empowers brands to execute audience strategies that are resilient to identity disruption and compatible with premium environments like CTV, where deterministic identifiers can be limited. Making privacy-forward contextual and predictive audiences available across channels helps normalize and scale these approaches—reducing fragmentation and accelerating adoption.

“The future of premium media isn’t built on static segments. It’s built on real intelligence,” said Rachel Gantz, Managing Director of Proximic by Comscore. “Proximic transforms live content signals and consumer behavior into predictive audiences engineered to perform inside the most valuable media in the market.”

“Advertisers are looking for solutions that deliver performance while adapting to a changing addressability landscape,” said Pieter de Zwart, Director for Amazon DSP. “By making more addressable audiences available in Amazon DSP, we’re expanding the set of privacy-forward tools advertisers can activate seamlessly to reach relevant audiences across channels and drive measurable outcomes.”

The integration of Proximic by Comscore into Amazon DSP for its third-party web supply is designed to help advertisers activate privacy-forward audiences more efficiently, to reach valuable consumers. As addressability challenges and shifting identity availability continue to reshape digital and CTV advertising, brands are increasingly seeking solutions that can drive reach and performance while maintaining relevance, brand suitability, and operational simplicity.

For advertisers, native availability in Amazon DSP is built to reduce activation friction and improve speed-to-market, enabling advertisers to:

Extend beyond endemic signals to reach non-endemic and incremental audiences across premium content environments

Leverage AI-driven predictive intelligence to fill in addressability gaps, extending reach with more precision

Activate high-performing contextual and Predictive Audience segments across premium CTV and streaming properties

Availability

Proximic contextual, brand suitability, and ID-free Predictive Audience segments are now available for activation in Amazon DSP.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV and over-the-top viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.



Media

Marie Scoutas

Comscore, Inc.

press@comscore.com