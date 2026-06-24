Spectra Defense Technologies Unveils XSR Spire Ruggedized Mission Computer

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Defense Technologies (Spectra) today launched XSR Spire, a rugged mission computer that delivers high-performance processing in a smaller, lighter and more adaptable form factor for next-generation defense platforms.

Powered by the Intel Xeon-W Gen11 processor, XSR Spire builds on Spectra’s mission-proven XSR family with IP67 ruggedization, enhanced convection cooling, open-standard interfaces and flexible expansion options. The system is designed to deliver resilient, reliable computing capability at the tactical edge for European, U.S. and allied defense programs. Its compact form factor supports integration across next-generation ground vehicles, aircraft, maritime vessels, unmanned systems, sensor payloads and other Size, Weight and Power (SWaP)-constrained platforms operating in some of the world’s most challenging mission environments.

“The XSR Spire is the latest addition to our XSR product family, bringing proven ruggedized computing performance into a smaller, IP67-rated form factor for low-SWaP platforms that require more processing capability without added size, power or cooling demands,” said Terje Melsom, Chief Technology Officer of Spectra Defense Technologies- Norway. “Its open architecture and modular design enable customers to easily integrate new capabilities as mission needs evolve, without requiring a full platform redesign. Intentionally built with all-domain operations in mind, XSR Spire helps end users process mission-critical data closer to the edge to maintain a tactical advantage across today’s rapidly evolving battlespace.”

In today’s operating environments, defense users need to collect, process and act on mission data faster across increasingly distributed platforms. XSR Spire is designed to help support that information advantage by providing end users with the rugged computing architecture needed to process mission data, support interoperable systems and enable faster decision-making across distributed, all-domain operations.

XSR Spire supports flexible configuration through expansion options for one XMC module or two Mini PCI Express (mPCIe) modules. The system natively supports key network and platform interfaces, including 1000Base-T, 10GBase-T, serial ports, USB and VGA/DVI. Its expansion options further enable customers to integrate Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) capabilities such as 1000Base-SX, 10GBase-SR, internal solid-state drive (SSD), Controller Area Network bus (CAN) bus, military standard (MIL-STD)-1553, ARINC-429 and other mission-specific interfaces as requirements evolve.

The new XSR Spire reflects Spectra’s continued investment in ruggedized, COTS-available technologies aligned with defense modernization priorities. Building on the company’s proven XSR family used across mission computing, server, recorder and network-attached storage applications, XSR Spire provides customers with a resilient, reliable next-generation mission computing solution built to support current operational requirements while providing the flexibility needed to integrate new capabilities as mission needs evolve over time.

To learn more about XSR Spire or request a datasheet, visit XSR Spire

About Spectra Defense Technologies

Spectra Defense Technologies (Spectra) is a global provider of leading C5ISR solutions for aerospace and defense customers. With over 35 years of proven performance and differentiated expertise, we deliver fully integrated mission systems, data recorders, secure networking, edge computing, robust data-at-rest encryption and advanced visualization that capture, process, and display mission-critical data across air, land, sea, and space. Backed by engineering, sales, and production teams in North America and Europe, Spectra combines global reach with agile innovation to meet evolving end-user needs with speed and precision. Guided by a culture of innovation and deep customer partnership, we build enduring trust through open-architecture designs, technical excellence, and resilient systems designed to meet today’s mission needs and anticipate tomorrow’s demands for the U.S., NATO, European defense organizations, and allied partners worldwide. Visit spectradefense.tech to learn more.

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