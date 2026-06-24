Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Update Regarding Previously Announced Common Stock Dividend

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the “Company” or “ARI”) (NYSE:ARI) today announced that in connection with the Company's previously announced dividend of $3.75 per share of common stock, which is payable on July 15, 2026, to common stockholders of record on June 30, 2026, that the ex-dividend date for this dividend will be July 16, 2026.

The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) has advised the Company that, because the payment of the dividend represents more than 25% of the price of the Company’s shares of common stock, its shares of common stock will trade with “due bills” representing an assignment of the right to receive the dividend from the record date of June 30, 2026, through the closing of trading on NYSE on July 15, 2026, which is the payment date and the last day of trading before the July 16, 2026 ex-dividend date (this period of time representing the “Dividend Right Period”).

Stockholders who sell their shares of common stock during the Dividend Right Period will be selling their right to the dividend, and such stockholders will not be entitled to receive the dividend. Accordingly, if an investor wishes to receive the dividend, the investor will need to hold its shares of common stock through and including the payment date of July 15, 2026. Due bills obligate a seller of shares of common stock to deliver the dividend payable on such shares of common stock to the buyer (the “Dividend Right”). The record date of June 30, 2026, will be used as the date for establishing the due bill tracking of the Dividend Right to the holder of shares of common stock.

Due bill obligations are customarily settled between the brokers representing the buyers and the sellers of shares of common stock. The Company has no obligation for either the amount of the due bill or the processing of the due bill. Buyers and sellers of the Company’s shares of common stock should consult their brokers before trading to be sure they understand the effect of NYSE’s due bill procedures.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a high-growth, global alternative asset manager with approximately $1.03 trillion of assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.apollocref.com . Please note that our URL address has changed.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When used in this release, the words believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, plan, continue, intend, should, may or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including: higher interest rates and inflation; market trends in the Company’s industry, real estate values, the debt securities markets or the general economy; the timing and amounts of expected future fundings of unfunded commitments; the return on equity; the yield on investments; the ability to borrow to finance assets; the Company’s ability to deploy the proceeds of its capital raises or acquire its target assets; and risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements, and other risks, uncertainties and factors are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.