AMASS Brands Group Enters SAFE Investment in Afterdream, a Fast-Growing Hemp-Derived THC Beverage Brand

SAFE Investment Establishes Rights to at least a 15.67% Ownership Interest in Afterdream on a Fully Diluted Basis

Positions AMASS Within a Category Generating Over $1.1 Billion in Annual U.S. Sales1

SANTA MARIA, Calif., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMASS Brands Group (NASDAQ: AMSS) (“AMASS” or “the Company”), a premium, multi-category beverage platform spanning non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 products, today announced that it has entered into a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) in Afterdream, representing the right to receive at least a 15.67% ownership interest in Afterdream on a fully diluted basis upon a future qualifying financing or liquidity event. The investment positions AMASS as a core investor in Afterdream, a rapidly growing hemp-derived THC beverage brand operating at the intersection of the non-alcoholic, functional wellness, and alternative adult beverage categories. Afterdream's focus on functional relaxation positions the brand for expansion across the broader better-for-you beverage landscape.

Afterdream is a fast-acting, non-alcoholic beverage crafted with hemp-derived THC and organic lion’s mane mushrooms, formulated with ingredients intended to support clarity, calm, and creative flow without the hangover. The brand’s proprietary blend of cannabinoids and functional mushrooms, including L-Theanine, is marketed as supporting mood, focus, and a balanced, elevated state of mind. Available in Calamansi Lime, Tangerine, and Tropical, Afterdream has earned editorial coverage in GQ, Delish , Trendhunter , and The Quality Edit , and is currently distributed in 7 states, spanning Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Texas.



“Afterdream represents exactly the kind of investment we want to be making right now,” said Mark Thomas Lynn, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AMASS. “The consumer demand for hemp-derived THC beverages continues to grow. Afterdream has built something rare, a product that genuinely resonates, with repeat purchase rates that rival the best DTC brands in any category, and growing distribution across leading retail chains.”

Mr. Lynn continued, “This investment positions AMASS at the forefront of a category we believe will be one of the most important growth stories in beverage over the next decade. We have structured the transaction to preserve our ability to move toward a larger ownership stake as that opportunity grows, regardless of how regulations evolve, and we intend to be the partner that takes this brand to scale.”

Hemp-derived THC beverages have emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments in adult beverages, surpassing $1.1 billion in annual U.S. sales in 2024 and capturing increasingly meaningful shelf space alongside traditional alcohol at liquor stores, grocery chains, and on-premise accounts nationwide.¹ Afterdream also benefits from accelerating demand within the broader functional relaxation beverage category, a distinct but complementary segment projected to grow from approximately $495 million in 2024 to $2.1 billion by 2034, according to Zion Market Research.²

Afterdream's direct-to-consumer channel has demonstrated strong early commercial traction, with returning customer rates of 42% year-to-date, reaching 66% in May 2026, gross sales growth of 43% over the last 90 days, and conversion rates up 163% versus the prior year, according to internal Shopify analytics for the periods measured. Customer lifetime value has more than doubled year-over-year, and in wholesale, the brand is currently available across 100+ on- and off-premise accounts nationally.

The transaction was structured as a SAFE, an instrument that enables both parties to complete the investment without requiring a formal valuation of Afterdream at this stage. The SAFE converts into equity upon a future qualifying financing or triggering event, and does not result in the issuance of shares or stockholder dilution prior to conversion. Unlike a convertible note, the instrument carries no interest rate, maturity date, or repayment obligation. In the event of a dissolution or liquidity event occurring prior to conversion, the SAFE entitles AMASS to receive the greater of its invested amount or its as-converted equity value, a preference that ranks senior to the rights of common stockholders.

About Afterdream

Afterdream is a fast-acting, non-alcoholic microdose beverage crafted with hemp-derived THC extract, organic lion’s mane mushrooms, and L-Theanine, formulated to deliver clarity, calm, and creative flow without the hangover. Available in Calamansi Lime, Tangerine, and Tropical, Afterdream is distributed across seven states in on- and off-premise locations where regulations allow and has been recognized by GQ, Delish, Trendhunter, and The Quality Edit. For more information, visit www.drinkafterdream.com .

About AMASS Brands Group

AMASS Brands Group (Nasdaq: AMSS) is a next-generation beverage platform built around the brands defining how modern consumers drink — and increasingly, how they don’t. The company’s portfolio spans non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 categories, with standout brands across each: Good Twin Non-Alcoholic Wine, the #1 organic non-alcoholic wine brand in the U.S. and one of the fastest-growing in the category; AMASS Electrolyte Mixer, a functional disruptor redefining the mixer category; and Summer Water Rosé, the zero-sugar, #1 selling premium domestic rosé in the U.S. — among others across the portfolio. As moderation trends accelerate, AMASS is positioned to benefit structurally rather than reactively — with margin discipline, cohesive brand architecture, and the multi-brand scalability that supports the Company’s long-term growth strategy.

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¹ Source: Whitney Economics, "U.S. Cannabis and Hemp Beverage Report: THC Beverage Sales Top $1.1 Billion in 2024," September 3, 2025.

² Source: Zion Market Research, "Relaxation Beverages Market: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2024–2034," November 2025.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, prospects, future growth opportunities, anticipated market trends, and future operating performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding the expected benefits of its investment in Afterdream, the anticipated growth of the hemp-derived THC beverage category, the Company’s ability to increase its ownership stake in Afterdream, and the future commercial and regulatory environment for hemp-derived THC beverages. The regulatory framework governing hemp-derived THC products is subject to significant uncertainty, and adverse legislative or regulatory developments could materially affect the category and the value of the Company’s investment. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to market conditions, evolving regulatory frameworks governing hemp-derived THC beverages, competitive conditions within the beverage industry, changing consumer preferences, and the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Rob Kelly, Vice President

(212) 896-1254

AMASS@KCSA.com