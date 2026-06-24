LENZ Therapeutics and Arrotex Pharmaceuticals Announce Exclusive License and Commercialization Agreement for VIZZ™ in Australia and New Zealand

SAN DIEGO and MELBOURNE, Australia, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ) and Arrotex Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd. (“Arrotex”) today announced an exclusive license and commercialization agreement for Arrotex to register and commercialize VIZZ™ for the treatment of presbyopia in Australia and New Zealand. LENZ Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia. Arrotex is Australia’s largest and most diversified pharmaceutical company, offering the most extensive range of prescription medicines across therapeutic areas.

Under the terms of the agreement, LENZ will receive an upfront payment and a significant profit share of gross margin from product sales. Arrotex will obtain exclusive commercialization rights for VIZZ for the treatment of presbyopia in Australia and New Zealand.

“We are pleased to expand our global commercial partnership network for VIZZ into Australia and New Zealand. Arrotex represents our fifth ex-US commercialization partnership for VIZZ, underscoring our commitment to broadening access to our transformative presbyopia therapy worldwide,” said Eef Schimmelpennink, President and Chief Executive Officer of LENZ Therapeutics. “Arrotex is a leading commercial partner in Australia and New Zealand, with an unmatched network of pharmacy partnerships and strong track record of bringing innovative branded medicines to patients. We look forward to working together to bring VIZZ to patients across the region.”

“We are thrilled to bring this innovative therapy to Australia and New Zealand for the treatment of presbyopia to the millions of adults frustrated with their near vision,” said Dennis Bastas, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of DBG Health, the parent company of Arrotex Pharmaceuticals. “LENZ’s innovative treatment represents a first-to-market, once-daily solution that can provide visual freedom from reading glasses, offering the potential for greater visual independence and improved quality of life.”

In July 2025, LENZ announced the approval of VIZZ by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of presbyopia. VIZZ has been commercially available in the United States since October 2025.

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is the inevitable loss of near vision associated with aging, impacting the daily lives of nearly all people over the age of 45. As people age, the crystalline lens in their eyes gradually hardens and becomes less able to change shape. This loss of elasticity of the lens reduces the ability of the lens to focus incoming light from near objects onto the retina. Adults over 50 years of age lose, on average, 1.5 lines of near vision every six years. Although the progression of presbyopia is gradual, presbyopes often experience an abrupt change in their daily life as the symptoms become more pronounced starting in their mid-40s, when reading glasses or other corrective aids are suddenly necessary to read text or conduct close-up work. Presbyopia is typically self-diagnosed and self-managed with over-the-counter reading glasses, or managed, after evaluation by an ECP, with prescription reading or bifocal glasses or multifocal contact lenses.

About VIZZ™ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%

VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44% is a once-daily eye drop developed to restore clear near vision for up to 10 hours. Aceclidine is the sole active ingredient in VIZZ and provides rapid and durable near vision improvement. VIZZ is preservative-free and provided in single-dose vials. VIZZ is a predominantly pupil selective miotic that interacts with the iris with minimal ciliary muscle stimulation. VIZZ causes contraction of the iris sphincter muscle, resulting in a pinhole effect that extends depth of focus to improve vision. For more information, please visit www.VIZZ.com.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ™ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ is commercializing VIZZ in the United States and continues to establish licensing partnerships internationally to provide access to VIZZ globally. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.VIZZ.com and www.LENZ-tx.com.

About Arrotex Pharmaceuticals.

Proudly Australian owned and part of DBG Health, Arrotex Pharmaceuticals is Australia’s largest and most diversified pharmaceutical company, offering the most extensive range of prescription medicines across therapeutic areas. We are committed to ensuring timely, sustainable, and affordable healthcare solutions that enhance patient outcomes and support healthcare providers. With unmatched expertise in pharmacy and healthcare, Arrotex continues to invest in Australia’s healthcare ecosystem, delivering trusted medicines, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships that create real value for patients, healthcare providers, and partners. For more details about Arrotex, visit www.arrotex.com.au.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding potential payments that may be received by LENZ in connection with the collaboration; LENZ and Arrotex’s ability to bring VIZZ to patients across Australia and New Zealand and the ability of LENZ and Arrotex to successfully execute their strategic plans; the potential market size for VIZZ; and its ability to meet patient needs. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning VIZZ, target markets and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including those risk factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and other documents LENZ may file from time to time with the SEC. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release or the assumptions upon which they are based will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, LENZ disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

LENZ Therapeutics Contact:

Dan Chevallard

IR@LENZ-Tx.com

