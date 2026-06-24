Lead Real Estate Opens Four-Suite Extended-Stay Property in Meguro, Tokyo

TOKYO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or the “Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties and operator of the ENT TERRACE brand of extended-stay hotels, has opened ENT TERRACE GAKUGEIDAIGAKU PREMIUM, located in Takaban, Meguro, Tokyo. The property completed construction on March 31, 2026, and scheduled to open at the end of this month.

The hotel is a five-story building comprising four guest suites with one per floor. Each suite ranges from approximately 60 to 80 square meters — significantly larger than the typical Tokyo hotels— and has been designed for extended-stay guests seeking space, privacy, and a residential quality of experience. Architectural design was led by MAE Architect Inc. (Chofu, Tokyo) and construction was carried out by Saiko Kensetsu Co., Ltd. (Adachi, Tokyo). Operations are managed by LRE Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Lead Real Estate.

The property is a three-minute walk from Gakugei-Daigaku Station on the Tokyu Toyoko Line, providing direct access to Shibuya in approximately 10 minutes and Yokohama in approximately 30 minutes. Through direct connections with the Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin Line, guests can also reach Shinjuku-sanchome and Ikebukuro without transferring.

A Neighborhood on the Rise

In 2024, Gakugeidaigaku was the only neighborhood in Japan named to Time Out’s annual ranking of the world’s coolest neighborhoods, placing 15th globally. Its local shopping street, independent cafés, and proximity to Komazawa Olympic Park make it well suited to the kind of extended stay that benefits from a quieter residential base with easy access to central Tokyo.

ENT TERRACE GAKUGEIDAIGAKU PREMIUM has been designed for international travelers on extended stays who want convenient access to Tokyo’s major destinations while experiencing the city’s everyday neighborhood life.

“Our goal is to accurately understand the characteristics and needs of our clients, aiming to create a more comfortable and secure living environment,” said Eiji Nagahara, President and CEO of Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. “ENT TERRACE GAKUGEIDAIGAKU PREMIUM reflects that commitment — a property designed for guests who want to experience Tokyo as a resident, not just as a visitor.”





About ENT TERRACE

ENT TERRACE is an extended-stay hotel brand operated by Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. Launched in 2019 with a guesthouse in Komagome, the brand has expanded to include apartment hotels in Asakusa (2022), Akihabara (2023), Ginza (2024), Asakusabashi (2025), and Gakugeidaigaku (2026). ENT TERRACE properties are designed for longer stays, emphasizing comfort, privacy, and a residential atmosphere. For more information, please visit https://ent-terrace.com/en/.

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About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. The Company also operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment units in Japan and Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

Ken Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer, Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Email: k-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp

Tel: +81 3-5784-5127

AUM Advisors

Crocker Coulson

Email: crocker.coulson@aummedia.org

Tel: (646) 652-7185

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/012f41c8-89ce-4dfd-a6a2-de69d0e6ee4c