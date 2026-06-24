Alternative Ballistics Announces Issuance of Israeli Patent for Bullet Capturing Ballistic Slug Technology

Newly issued patent strengthens the Company’s international intellectual property portfolio and extends protection of its core impact-based projectile systems technology

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC), a public safety technology company developing impact-based use-of-force solutions for law enforcement and civilian self-defense applications, today announced the issuance of Israeli Patent No. 313532, titled “Bullet Capturing Ballistic Slugs.”

The Israeli Patent Office granted protection through December 12, 2042, subject to payment of applicable maintenance and renewal fees.

“This patent issuance represents another important milestone in expanding and reinforcing our intellectual property position internationally,” said Jason LeBlanc, Chief Operations Officer. “As we continue advancing our less-lethal and proportional-response technologies, protecting the innovation behind our platform remains a strategic priority.”

Alternative Ballistics’ patented technology is designed to provide additional response options intended to reduce unnecessary escalation and improve outcomes across public safety and civilian defense environments.

With the issuance of the Israeli patent, Alternative Ballistics continues execution of its broader strategy to establish and maintain intellectual property protection across key international jurisdictions.

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company focused on developing patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Alternative® is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company plans to introduce a consumer-focused version of its technology to the U.S. commercial market under The Home Defense™ brand. This consumer product is intended to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option designed to establish intent, reduce potential liability, and help mitigate the risk of severe or fatal outcomes prior to the use of lethal force.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of ALBC's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to convert pipeline opportunities into sales; changes in regulatory requirements affecting the Company’s products; international political, economic, and regulatory conditions; the Company’s ability to secure necessary product approvals in foreign jurisdictions; competition in the less-lethal technology market; and the Company’s ability to successfully launch The Home Defense™ product. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review ALBC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

info@alternativeballistics.com

www.alternativeballistics.com