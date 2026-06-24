Livestock Insurance Market Size to Reach USD 10.55 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Livestock Insurance Market size was valued at USD 4.99 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.55 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2026–2035.”

The Livestock Insurance Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising economic value of livestock, increasing demand for agricultural risk management solutions, and growing adoption of livestock insurance products across cattle, poultry, swine, and dairy farming operations. Rising concerns regarding disease outbreaks, climate-related losses, and business continuity are driving demand for livestock mortality insurance, revenue protection insurance, and government-backed agricultural insurance programs worldwide.





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Climate Change and Government Livestock Insurance Programs Drive Market Expansion

Climate change is the most structural growth driver in livestock insurance market, increasing frequency of weather-related losses from droughts, floods, heatwaves, and hurricanes devastating livestock operations worldwide. The fact that 93% of days between January and September 2024 were classified as extreme weather events resulting in almost 9,457 livestock deaths shows that climate change has fundamentally shifted agricultural risk requiring insurance products.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Zurich Insurance Group AG

Allianz SE

AXA S.A.

Swiss Re AG

Munich Re Group

Chubb Limited

American Agricultural Insurance Company

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

Sompo Holdings Inc.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.

New India Assurance Company Ltd.

Ping An Insurance Group Co.

China Life Insurance Group

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

Agro General Insurance Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM Crop Risk Services)

Pula Advisors Ltd.

ProAg (Tokio Marine Group)

PICC Property and Casualty Company Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis

By Coverage

In 2025, mortality will cover the greatest share of nearly 39% in the livestock insurance market, since the core commercial product for livestock insurers around the world is basic coverage that protects the entire replacement value of livestock against death caused by accidents and natural calamities. The Revenue segment is fastest growing as commercial livestock operators better understand that protection against price volatility and increases in production costs need to be covered beyond mortality events.

By Animal Type

Bovine held the largest share in the market in 2025 owing to the high value of each individual animal, the long 18–24 month production cycle which entails prolonged financial exposure and the extensive insurance specification for commercial breeding herds and feedlot operations worldwide. The Poultry segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market, owing to the continuous destructive impact of HPAI avian influenza epidemics on commercial operations worldwide, which creates urgent demand for insurance products that protect against catastrophic flock losses that can wipe out millions of birds within days of disease detection.

By Distribution Channel

The Agency and Broker segment dominated the livestock insurance market in 2025, as agricultural insurance specialists provide technical expertise in livestock evaluation, farm risk assessment, and coverage development required by underwriting complexity that direct-channel distribution serving general commercial insurance consumers cannot match. The Bancassurance segment is the fastest growing, as agricultural lending institutions embed insurance distribution into farm credit creation, reaching commercial farmers at the point of maximum financial planning motivation with minimal additional placement effort.

Livestock Insurance Market Regional Analysis

North America led the global livestock insurance market in 2025, driven by the commercial extent of the United States' livestock industry and the world's most developed government-backed livestock insurance infrastructure through USDA Risk Management Agency programmes including Livestock Risk Protection, Livestock Gross Margin, and Livestock Forage Disaster Program creating structured purchasing among commercial cattle, hog, and dairy farms.

The U.S. Livestock Insurance Market size valued at approximately USD 1.10 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 2.32 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of around 7.8% through 2025-2035. The United States is the world's most commercially developed livestock insurance market with large commercial livestock herds, a strong culture of risk management and comprehensive USDA RMA Federal Livestock Insurance Programmes that offer subsidised premiums to ensure broad commercial farmer adoption across cattle, hog and dairy operations.

The Europe Livestock Insurance Market Europe Livestock Insurance Market was valued at USD 1.72 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.95 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5.5%. Europe is a significant livestock insurance market where EU Common Agricultural Policy risk management subsidies, national co-insurance programmes and growing livestock losses from climate risk provide structured insurance adoption.

The Asia-Pacific market is the fastest growing regional livestock insurance market, driven by mandatory livestock insurance programme expansion by the Chinese government, rising national livestock insurance schemes in India, and increasing concern about climate-driven animal losses across Southeast Asian farming systems. China accounts for approximately 48.6% of Asia Pacific revenues through its government livestock insurance subsidy programme fostering structured adoption across commercial and smallholder swine, cattle, and poultry farming.

The growing adoption of livestock insurance policies, cattle insurance, poultry insurance, and agricultural risk management solutions is creating new opportunities for insurers worldwide. Government-supported livestock insurance programs, parametric insurance models, satellite-based risk assessment, and digital claims management platforms are improving coverage accessibility and accelerating market growth across both developed and emerging agricultural economies.

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Recent Developments:

2024: Hurricane Milton caused agricultural losses exceeding USD 190 million in Florida, impacting approximately 5.7 million acres including livestock operations and generating substantial claims under USDA-backed and commercial livestock insurance programmes.

Hurricane Milton caused agricultural losses exceeding USD 190 million in Florida, impacting approximately 5.7 million acres including livestock operations and generating substantial claims under USDA-backed and commercial livestock insurance programmes. 2024: HPAI A(H5) avian influenza continued affecting U.S. poultry farms, driving record livestock insurance claim volumes and prompting USDA Risk Management Agency programme participation increases among commercial poultry operators seeking epidemic-scale bird loss protection.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

LIVESTOCK INSURANCE ADOPTION & RISK MANAGEMENT WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps you understand insurance product adoption patterns across cattle and coverage utilization across commercial farm, smallholder, and government programme procurement environments globally.

– helps you understand insurance product adoption patterns across cattle and coverage utilization across commercial farm, smallholder, and government programme procurement environments globally. MORTALITY & REVENUE COVERAGE PRODUCT PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in livestock mortality valuation accuracy, and government programme subsidy structure across competing livestock insurance coverage offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in livestock mortality valuation accuracy, and government programme subsidy structure across competing livestock insurance coverage offerings. INDEX-BASED & PARAMETRIC INSURANCE TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you assess the commercial and operational advantages of satellite-based index insurance, and digital claims processing systems across smallholder and commercial livestock insurance deployment.

– helps you assess the commercial and operational advantages of satellite-based index insurance, and digital claims processing systems across smallholder and commercial livestock insurance deployment. CLIMATE RISK & EPIDEMIC DISEASE COVERAGE INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to HPAI poultry coverage expansion, and climate adaptation insurance innovation driving above-baseline market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to HPAI poultry coverage expansion, and climate adaptation insurance innovation driving above-baseline market growth. GOVERNMENT SUBSIDY & AGRICULTURAL PROGRAMME INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in USDA RMA programme participation rates, and emerging market agricultural insurance infrastructure development influencing competitive dynamics across the global livestock insurance market.

– helps you uncover trends in USDA RMA programme participation rates, and emerging market agricultural insurance infrastructure development influencing competitive dynamics across the global livestock insurance market. MICROINSURANCE & NEXT-GENERATION DIGITAL DISTRIBUTION INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from satellite-based microinsurance scalability, bancassurance embedded agricultural lending distribution, and future livestock insurance technologies transforming risk management accessibility across global farming communities.

Livestock Insurance Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.99 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 10.55 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.8% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Animal Type (Bovine, Poultry, Swine, Sheep & Goats, Others)

• By Coverage (Mortality, Revenue, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct, Agency/Broker, Bancassurance, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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