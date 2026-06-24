AtWork Charlotte South Now Open, Bringing More Jobs, Hiring Solutions to Local Job Seekers and Employers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtWork®, the nation’s leading staffing franchise for empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, has opened a new location at 10707-D Park Road near the Atrium Health Pineville Hospital.

AtWork Charlotte South is locally owned and operated by James Woodward, who brings more than 30 years of operations and human resources experience to the table. A Charlotte resident for more than 25 years, Woodward began his career in transportation and logistics with UPS before moving into leadership roles in industrial manufacturing, big-box retail, medical device manufacturing and at Amazon. Throughout his career, he has also provided leadership and development consulting, always focused on helping people grow into opportunities that advance their careers. He’s now eager to bring that same passion and expertise to supporting job seekers and employers through AtWork.

“I’m excited to bring AtWork’s staffing solutions to even more people in the Charlotte area, supporting both the local workforce and our businesses that depend on it,” Woodward said. “Working with a company that truly puts people first lets me fuse my entrepreneurial ambitions with a purpose-driven mission that can have a real impact on lives in our community.”

For more than three decades, AtWork’s mission has been to connect people with jobs and jobs with people. With more than 100 locations nationwide, AtWork puts nearly 30,000 individuals to work each year in manufacturing, light-industrial, office and clerical, management-level, hospitality and other direct-hire roles at some of the nation’s largest and most recognizable companies.

“We’re thrilled to strengthen our presence in Charlotte with a second AtWork location, serving the needs of this dynamic and growing community,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. “AtWork is committed to connecting job seekers and employers through authentic, personalized service, and James’s proven leadership and people-first approach make him the perfect partner to advance our mission in this region.”

AtWork Charlotte South is located at:

10707-D Park Road

Charlotte, NC 28210

704-669-5594

For more information, visit AtWork.com/locations/charlotte-south/.

ABOUT ATWORK:

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork is an award-winning staffing franchise with more than 30 years of experience helping businesses find dependable talent and helping people find meaningful work. AtWork provides comprehensive workforce solutions, including temporary staffing, temp-to-hire, and direct hire services, supporting companies across a wide range of industries nationwide. AtWork delivers its staffing solutions through two distinct channels: its legacy brand, AtWork Personnel--focusing on commercial staffing (light industrial and clerical), and AtWork Professional--placing skilled professionals in areas such as accounting and finance, engineering, information technology, and other professional-level roles. AtWork is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the Largest and Best Staffing Firms to Work for in the U.S. and as an Entrepreneur Verified Franchise. AtWork’s strong growth and franchisee support have secured its place on Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises for eight consecutive years, along with induction into the FBR Hall of Fame for more than 10 years of outstanding performance. For more information about AtWork, visit AtWork.com.

Contact Info



Halleigh Woods

halleigh@seesparkgo.com

+1 706-616-3073